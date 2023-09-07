Evolv Integrates Omnilert's AI Gun Detection Technology into Evolv Extend to Help Keep Customers Safe from Active Shooters

New product offering combines leading AI technologies for concealed weapon and brandished gun detection

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , a leader in active shooter solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Evolv Technology to have its AI visual gun detection software integrated into the newly announced Evolv Extend™ to detect brandished guns. Leveraging Omnilert's open platform and flexible monitoring capabilities that allow Evolv to choose where to send detection alerts, Evolv Extend adds yet another layer of protection empowering onsite security operators to take immediate action to help prevent potentially catastrophic active shooter incidents.

Omnilert Gun Detect has a three-step verification process that not only recognizes a gun, but also the physical behavior consistent with gun violence. It can easily be deployed with any existing IP-based camera and can monitor spaces that other safety technology miss such as exterior grounds and parking lots. The software was designed with privacy concerns in mind as there is no use of facial recognition on subjects being monitored and live video feeds never leave the site.

Omnilert Gun Detect is advanced AI software that can identify a weapon in less than a second and once verified, can instantly initiate a robust response such as locking doors, contacting police, and notifying staff and/or students. Unlike other offerings, Omnilert provides customers a choice in human verification of gun detections, allowing for alerts to be verified by Omnilert Monitoring centers, the customer's onsite security team or security operations center (SOC) or even a third-party service of their choice. The intelligence is immediately shared via desktop, mobile and/or web apps, video management systems, and/or control room platforms. In the case of Evolv Extend, potential threats are sent to onsite security staff positioned near the Evolv Express® system. These alerts include both an image and video feed of the potential shooter, empowering security professionals to swiftly implement emergency operational procedures to minimize the threat.

"Research has shown that 70 percent of active shooting events happen outside a building, and in many other cases, the gunman has the weapon visible as they walk up to the front door," said Dave Fraser, CEO at Omnilert. "By integrating our software with cameras located around the perimeter, Evolv customers will now be empowered to stop a gunman before they open fire or enter the premises, providing advance warning to those inside the building and potentially saving many lives."

"We tested the Omnilert Gun Detect analytics using many kinds of guns, in different environments inside and outside, and under varying lighting conditions. Throughout all our testing, we were very impressed with the accuracy of the analytics and low false positive rate," said Steve Morandi, VP of Product at Evolv Technology.

See Omnilert Demos and Presentations at GSX

At the upcoming GSX 2023 in Dallas, Texas, Evolv will be demonstrating Evolv Extend in their booth #3945, highlighting how the new AI gun detection feature works to keep customers safe from active shooters. Omnilert will also be showcasing several demonstrations in its own GSX booth #3446, which will include live gun detection demonstrations of its software and successful VMS integrations with partners such as Avigilon, Genetec and Milestone.

In addition, Omnilert's Director of AI, Chad Green, will speak about " Detection & Response Activation—Critical Components for Active Shooter Technology Solutions . This presentation, which will take place September 11 at 3:15 - 4:15 pm, will discuss the importance of combining visual gun detection intelligence with a nearly instantaneous automated response and communication as the key factor to save lives in moments of gun violence or mass shootings.

To set up a meeting with Omnilert during GSX, contact us at this link .

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/ .

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world's most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv's advanced systems have scanned more than 750 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

