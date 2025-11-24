Evolve acquires Guestworks portfolio from Vacasa in strategic asset transaction

DENVER, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve today announced the acquisition of Guestworks, operated by Vacasa, a Casago company, in an asset purchase transaction. The deal unites a segment of the vacation rental industry shaped by Evolve's hybrid, tech-enabled approach, which is designed to simplify vacation rental ownership and improve performance.

This announcement reinforces Evolve as the inventor, builder, and leader of the scalable, tech-enabled, asset-light vacation rental management model, strengthening its position in the category it pioneered. For Casago, it creates space to deepen its commitment to locally owned, full-service property management provided by its network of franchise partners. With this transaction, both companies advance their shared focus on serving homeowners with clarity, consistency and long-term partnership.

For the 1,000 Guestworks homeowners included in this transition, the move ensures continuity and seamless access to Evolve's high-performing, cost-effective, and flexible platform. Evolve's AI-powered technology, complemented by human expertise and industry-leading support, is designed to enhance pricing, responsiveness, and operational efficiency, improving outcomes for both owners and guests.

Brian Egan, Co-Founder and CEO of Evolve said: "Evolve created the hybrid vacation rental management model to provide owners with a modern, flexible alternative to legacy self-management and full-service solutions. This transaction strengthens our category leadership and underscores our focus on what we do best — leveraging technology and human expertise to deliver exceptional performance and service at industry-low rates. We are thrilled to welcome Guestworks' owners to our platform and look forward to driving their success."

Steve Schwab, CEO of Casago said: "We're grateful for the trust our Guestworks homeowners have placed in us over the years. At Casago, we believe every owner deserves a partner who shows up with heart, clarity, and consistency. Evolve is positioned to carry that belief forward. They've built a thoughtful hybrid model, backed by smart technology and real people who care about doing the right thing. We're confident these owners are stepping into capable hands, and we'll be here to support a smooth, respectful transition every step of the way."

About Casago

Casago is a premier vacation rental management company providing professional property management services for homeowners across North America, Belize, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Founded in 2001 by former Army Ranger Steve Schwab, Casago has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences and reliable property management services through a franchise-driven model. In 2025, Casago expanded its footprint by acquiring Vacasa, a leading vacation rental platform in North America. With a customer-centric approach, the combined company empowers local teams to provide personalized, responsive support for both homeowners and guests. Casago's commitment to quality is reflected in its industry recognition: it is the only property management company of its scale to be rated in the Top 1% by Comparent. Additionally, nearly 95% of U.S.-based local operating partners are Airbnb Superhosts, VRBO Premier Partners, or both.

About Evolve

Evolve is transforming vacation rental management by giving owners a high-performing, cost-effective, and flexible alternative to the status quo. Our hybrid approach combines AI-powered technology with expert human support to eliminate the hassles of renting—helping owners earn more with less effort.

Since our founding in 2011, we have proudly delivered over $3 billion in rental income for our owners. With more than 16 million guests hosted and an average review score of 4.8 stars, our innovative model is helping to make vacation rental easy for owners and guests alike.

