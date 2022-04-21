Evolve Bank & Trust and Bond Partner to Offer Banking-as-a-Service Solutions

Evolve is excited by the capabilities Bond brings to our partnership - Hank Word, President of Evolve Open Banking Tweet this

By adding Evolve to its growing ecosystem of bank partners, Bond will offer new capabilities in both debit and credit cards for businesses and consumers alike. As part of Bond Treasury , some of the innovative products Bond has built include no-fee instant payouts for SaaS companies and expense management cards for businesses. Bond's unique consumer solutions include a credit builder card and crypto-backed credit card.

"Bond and our customers benefit from Evolve's tech-forward approach to financial services," said Roy Ng, co-founder and CEO of Bond. "We are excited to partner with Evolve as we continue to execute on our go-to-market strategy. As one of the earliest sponsor banks to adopt a fintech-first model, we are already benefiting from Evolve's experiences and insights."

Bond and Evolve will share a stage at the American Banker Payments Forum on May 18, where Mr. Ng and Scot Lenoir, Chairman of Evolve Bank & Trust, will discuss how fintechs and banks can pave the way for the rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

About Evolve

Evolve Bank & Trust, a leading financial and technology institution and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best-in-class financial services organization offering specialized services in Open Banking and Payments. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the Payment Processing Industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace eight years in a row and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest growing companies. For more information about Evolve, go to: www.getevolved.com.

About Bond

Bond is the leading embedded finance company that enables organizations from any industry to create personalized financial experiences for their customers. Bond's modern, enterprise-grade developer platform orchestrates the critical infrastructure that companies need to build, launch, and scale these personalized financial products. Bond was founded in 2019 by industry veterans from Twilio, SoFi, SAP, Goldman Sachs, and Blackrock, with deep roots in enterprise software, technology, and financial services. The company has raised $42M to date from investors including Canaan, Coatue, Goldman Sachs, and Mastercard, and maintains key offices in San Francisco (HQ), New York City, and Salt Lake City. Visit http://www.bond.tech to learn more.

Media Contacts

Thomas E. Holmes Jr., Evolve: [email protected]

Brian Chevalier-Jordan, Bond: [email protected]

Jill Reed, Sift Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Bond Financial Technologies, Inc.