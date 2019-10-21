Evolve Bank & Trust Partners with i2c for Next-Gen Payments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments processing technology and infrastructure, today announces its partnership with Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve") , an FDIC-insured best in class financial services organization, that offers payment processing solutions to businesses worldwide. i2c's technology and infrastructure will be leveraged to offer a full suite of customizable credit, debit, prepaid and DDA products. Evolve will also launch the Mastercard Cash Pick-Up™ program, which allows consumers to withdraw cash from participating ATMs without the use of a physical card.

Evolve caters to FinTechs nationwide, and by teaming with i2c, will now provide their customers with the ability to custom-build unique banking and payment products across a variety of form factors. With i2c's highly configurable cloud-based platform, Evolve will be able to launch programs quickly, easily, and seamlessly.

"i2c is thrilled to partner with Evolve to provide the technology and infrastructure needed to deliver differentiated and innovative products," stated Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. "Evolve's forward-thinking payments strategy is a perfect match with i2c's vision of bringing innovation to customers across the financial services spectrum, here in the U.S., and around the globe."

The program will include the latest innovations in credit cards, prepaid cards, debit cards, and a host of core-banking solutions. Evolve has been deeply-focused on providing new technology to its growing customer base, and with i2c's robust platform capabilities, launching a unique virtual card program is the first of many differentiated payments options to be introduced.

"Evolve was looking for a partner we could form a deep relationship with that provides reliability, accuracy, flexibility and has a proven track record of 100% availability to meet the needs of our tech-savvy customers. i2c checked off all the boxes and then some," relayed Scot Lenoir, Chairman at Evolve. "We are excited to work with i2c to bring non-traditional card issuing solutions to our customers beginning from day one and look forward to creating even more next-gen solutions together in the future."

About Evolve Bank & Trust

Founded in 1925, Evolve Bank & Trust is a best in class financial institution offering specialized services in Payment Processing Solutions, Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the Payment Processing Industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, Evolve operates retail branches throughout the Mid-South and mortgage production offices nationwide. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace five years in a row and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest growing companies.

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovation to the global digital banking and payments industry with a multi-function payments and digital banking platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced "building block" processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions—all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

