EVOLVE Brands debuts at Sweets & Snacks Expo

EVOLVE Brands is at the forefront of the next evolution in snacking. As the continuum has changed from cheap, processed snacks to better-for-you, the next transformation of snacking will be 'mindful'. Currently, EVOLVE Brands produces two mindful snack lines, Gorilly Goods and Supernola, dedicated to its mission to create a "better world through better food that is nutrient-dense, delicious and convenient" for consumers to enjoy. Sweets & Snacks will also be a momentous occasion as EVOLVE Brands, created earlier this year, recently closed on its acquisition of the two brands.

At Sweets & Snacks, EVOLVE Brands, in booth #1297, will connect and network with industry buyers, category managers, merchandise, executives and retail owners. Shopper and consumer trends, category insights and merchandising technology will be featured at the expo. Visitors to the show will also be able to sample and place orders for EVOLVE Brands products.

"At EVOLVE Brands, we're proud to produce mindful snacks that not only taste delicious, but provide your body clean, real energy, anytime, anywhere," said Frank Jimenez, a partner in EVOLVE Brands. "We eat to nourish our bodies and mindful snacks make every bite count. By coming to the market with a portfolio approach instead of the typical brand-centric approach, we are well positioned to become a market leader in premium mindful snacks."

Currently, Gorilly Goods makes six on-the-go products that are both savory and sweet. Gorilly Goods products are nutrient dense, raw clusters of pure, Certified Organic crunch. Supernola comes in four varieties of nutrient dense, colorful clusters of soft-baked, sustainable, anti-inflammatory packed energy. The Supernola line is Certified Paleo and is transitioning to organic.

About EVOLVE Brands

An ideal mix of CPG industry leadership and on-the-ground product development expertise, EVOLVE Brands is disrupting the healthy snack industry with unique on-the-go products that are at the forefront of the next evolution in snacking. www.evolvesnacking.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolve-brands-debuts-at-sweets--snacks-expo-300651993.html

SOURCE EVOLVE Brands

Related Links

http://www.evolvesnacking.com

