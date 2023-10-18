Evolve ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the listing of Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund (TSX: QQQY).

QQQY offers investors attractive monthly income from exposure to a portfolio of 37 companies classified as "technology" on the Nasdaq 100 Index® with an active covered call strategy. With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers.

News Releases in Similar Topics

