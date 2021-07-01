Evolve Gas and Power Expands Power Solutions With Acquisition of Interlink Power Group

Evolve Gas & Power acquired Interlink Power Group: industrial-scale power solutions to remote communities worldwide. Tweet this

"The joining of Interlink Power Group with Evolve Gas and Power will increase the quality of our products and services offered through greater flexibility, engineering design, customer support, and expanded in-house capabilities. With our more robust financial position and collective industry experience, Interlink will be able to broaden our market reach, providing customers with a competitive global alternative EPC and O&M option." - Steve Thurstans | COO, Interlink

Evolve Gas and Power specializes in power generation, API 617/618 compressor packaging and ESG solutions for pressure letdown applications in natural gas distribution for the oil & gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries.

Combining Interlink Power Group's rotating equipment services of EPC, O&M, relocation, upgrade, and refurbishment with Evolve Gas and Power's financial and corporate governance, Evolve Gas and Power will be a market leading service provider throughout the world.

"By integrating Interlink's diversified full-service industrial-scale power systems, critical assets, and essential services with Evolve Gas and Power's unique ESG solutions, Evolve will be able to greatly scale our sustainable power generation services, especially in remote areas." - Justin Moody | President, Evolve Gas and Power

Contact info:

Lindy Devitt

Managing Director

Evolve Gas and Power

10555 Cossey Road

Houston, Texas 77070

832-375-0099

[email protected]

www.evolveincorporated.com/gas-and-power

www.interlink-power.com

SOURCE Evolve Gas and Power