Evolve Health Advances Podiatry-First, Multi-Specialty Care Through Strategic Clinical Expansion

New nephrology services, expanded physical therapy access, and physician leadership appointments highlight the organization's continued expansion of specialty care.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Health today announced several key developments that demonstrate the organization's continued growth as a podiatry-first, multi-specialty healthcare organization. During the second quarter of 2026, Evolve Health launched its new Nephrology service line, expanded Physical Therapy services into additional locations, and appointed Dr. Sundeep Shah as Chief Medical Officer.

These milestones reflect Evolve Health's strategy to expand access to complementary specialties while maintaining the podiatry expertise that has served as the foundation of the organization. By bringing physicians and providers across disciplines together, Evolve Health continues to build a more connected healthcare experience for patients and communities throughout Florida.

Building a More Connected Model of Specialty Care

Evolve Health's growth from a podiatry-only practice into a podiatry-first, multi-specialty healthcare organization is guided by a commitment to improving coordination between providers and expanding access to specialized care. The organization continues to strategically add complementary services that support patients' evolving healthcare needs while preserving the specialized attention and physician-led approach that have defined Evolve Health.

"Our vision has always been to grow with purpose," said Dr. Vivek Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Evolve Health. "Podiatry will always remain the foundation of our organization, but we are expanding our healthcare model to bring complementary specialties together and deliver a more connected experience for our patients. Every step we take is focused on improving access to care, strengthening collaboration among our providers, and supporting the communities we serve."

Launching Nephrology Services and Expanding Physician Leadership

A significant milestone during the second quarter was the launch of Evolve Health's new Nephrology service line with the addition of Dr. Sundeep Shah, a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine and Nephrology specializing in kidney disease, hypertension, electrolyte disorders, and chronic kidney management.

In addition to leading Evolve Health's new nephrology services, Dr. Shah has been appointed Chief Medical Officer, where he will help guide clinical strategy, physician collaboration, and quality initiatives across the organization's growing network of providers. His appointment reinforces Evolve Health's commitment to physician-led leadership as it expands its multidisciplinary care model.

"I am honored to join Evolve Health as Chief Medical Officer during such an exciting time in the organization's growth. Throughout my career, I've seen that the best patient outcomes come when physicians collaborate across specialties and focus on the whole person. As we continue building a podiatry-first, multi-specialty healthcare organization, I look forward to working alongside our clinicians to strengthen coordinated care and improve the health of the communities we serve."

— Dr. Sundeep Shah, Chief Medical Officer, Evolve Health

Expanding Access to Physical Therapy Services

Evolve Health also expanded its Physical Therapy service line with the addition of rehabilitation services at its University (Tampa) and Kissimmee locations, growing the service line from one location to three across Florida.

The expansion provides more patients with convenient access to personalized rehabilitation services within the same healthcare network where they receive physician care. Whether recovering from surgery, managing an injury, or working to improve mobility, patients can now access coordinated treatment designed to support continuity of care.

As Evolve Health continues to expand, the organization remains focused on thoughtful, physician-led growth that improves access to care and strengthens collaboration across specialties.

With the addition of new specialty services and expanded rehabilitation offerings, Evolve Health continues building a connected healthcare network designed to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves.

For more information, visit healthevolves.com.

About Evolve Health

Evolve Health is a physician-owned, physician-led, podiatry-first, multi-specialty healthcare organization dedicated to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care across Florida and Texas. Built on a foundation of clinical excellence in foot and ankle medicine, the organization has expanded to include complementary specialties that improve care coordination and patient outcomes. Through innovation, collaboration, and thoughtful growth, Evolve Health continues to expand access to high-quality specialty care while remaining committed to the communities it serves.

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Whitney Ray

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SOURCE Evolve Health