Evolve Health Strengthens Operations, Expands Clinical Team, and Builds Foundation for Multi-Specialty Growth in 2026

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Health entered 2026 with a clear focus: building the operational and clinical foundation needed to support long-term, multi-specialty growth. Throughout the first quarter, the organization has prioritized internal optimization, patient experience, and strategic recruitment to strengthen its network from the inside out.

Evolve Health Physician Team Picture Dr. Kyle Haverstrom, Director of Podiatry at Evolve Health Speaking At Evolve's Annual Conference

As part of this effort, Evolve Health continues to invest in its clinical team, welcoming new physicians and advanced practice providers across its markets. Notably, a significant portion of new providers joining the organization have come through referrals from existing team members—reflecting a strong internal culture and a high level of provider satisfaction.

As a physician-owned and led organization, Evolve Health fosters an environment centered on collaboration, innovation, and shared accountability. Providers are actively engaged in shaping clinical and operational decisions, creating a model that supports both high-quality care and continuous improvement.

In parallel, Evolve Health has made meaningful investments in optimizing its internal operations. The organization is enhancing workflows, improving system integrations, and refining processes across its network to create a more efficient and consistent experience for both patients and staff. These efforts include advancing core software platforms and developing custom tools to better support the organization's evolving needs. By strengthening infrastructure today, the organization is positioning itself to deliver more connected, comprehensive care well into the future.

The company is also preparing to host its upcoming Annual Conference, which will bring together providers, leadership, and industry partners from across the organization. The event will serve as a platform for collaboration, alignment, and shared learning as Evolve Health continues to scale.

"Our growth is intentional," said Vivek Patel, MD, CEO of Evolve Health. "We are focused on building a strong foundation—investing in our people, our systems, and our culture—so we can continue to grow in a way that benefits both our providers and our patients."

Following its recent rebrand, Evolve Health remains committed to thoughtful, sustainable expansion. By prioritizing culture, operational strength, and clinical excellence, the organization continues to build a model designed for long-term success.

For more information, visit healthevolves.com .

About Evolve Health

Evolve Health is a physician-owned and physician-led private healthcare organization delivering advanced, patient-centered care through a growing network of providers across Florida and Texas. Rooted in innovation, collaboration, and integrity, Evolve Health is redefining what modern healthcare looks like.

Media Contact:

Whitney Ray

Marketing Manager

Evolve Health

[email protected]

844-663-3769

SOURCE Evolve Health