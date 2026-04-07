Evolve Health to Continue Care for Patients of Dr. Nicholas Przystawski

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the passing of Dr. Nicholas Przystawski, Evolve Health is honored to continue caring for his patients and supporting the Leesburg community during this time of transition.

Dr. Przystawski built meaningful relationships with his patients through dedicated, compassionate care. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the many individuals whose lives he impacted. At Evolve Health, we recognize the trust he established and are committed to carrying that forward with the same level of respect and attention his patients have come to expect.

Ensuring continuity of care is our highest priority. Evolve Health has assumed responsibility for maintaining Dr. Przystawski's patient records and is taking thoughtful steps to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. Patients can feel confident that their medical history, treatment plans, and ongoing care needs will be handled with precision, privacy, and care.

Patients are welcome to continue their care with Evolve Health's experienced and trusted podiatry team. With a large network of providers across Florida, Evolve Health brings deep clinical expertise and a collaborative approach to foot and ankle care. Our physicians are supported by shared best practices, advanced technology, and coordinated care models—ensuring patients receive consistent, high-quality treatment no matter which provider they see. This breadth of experience allows patients to feel confident they are in capable, trusted hands.

Our clinical team works collaboratively to provide a consistent and supportive experience, helping each patient feel informed, comfortable, and confident in their care. Whether continuing an existing treatment plan or addressing new concerns, patients can expect personalized care grounded in both expertise and compassion.

For those who prefer to transfer their care elsewhere, patients may request a copy of their medical records or have them sent directly to another healthcare provider. Evolve Health's team is available to guide patients through this process and explain any applicable requirements or fees.

All current and former patient records will be securely maintained at our Leesburg location:

913 E North Blvd., Suite B

Leesburg, Florida 34748

Patients with questions about their records, appointment options, or next steps are encouraged to contact Evolve Health directly at (844) 663-3769. Our team is here to provide clear guidance, answer questions, and ensure every patient feels supported during this transition.

At Evolve Health, we are grateful for the opportunity to care for Dr. Przystawski's patients. We remain committed to delivering advanced, coordinated care with a personal touch—supporting each patient's health with compassion, consistency, and expertise.

About Evolve Health

Evolve Health is a physician-owned and physician-led private healthcare organization delivering advanced, patient-centered care through a growing network of providers across the Southeast and Texas. Rooted in innovation, collaboration, and integrity, Evolve Health is redefining what modern healthcare looks like.

Media Contact:

Whitney Ray

Marketing Manager

Evolve Health

844-663-3769

[email protected]

SOURCE Evolve Health