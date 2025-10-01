Evolve Health Marks a Milestone Third Quarter with New Services, Expanded Footprint, and Provider Growth

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Health announced a series of major accomplishments in the third quarter of 2025, underscoring its commitment to expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered care across Florida and Texas.

Evolve Health

This quarter, the organization announced physical therapy services with the soon-opening of a dedicated physical therapy facility in Palm Harbor, FL. By bringing physical therapy in-house, Evolve Health is streamlining the process of care for patients—allowing them to move seamlessly from diagnosis to treatment to rehabilitation under one trusted provider network. The new facility will be led by experienced physical therapist, Kim Eneberg, ensuring patients receive expert guidance in recovery and long-term wellness. The leading healthcare group plans to introduce additional physical therapy spaces in the near future and looks forward to continuing to expand these services across its network.

In addition to expanding services, Evolve Health grew its presence with new podiatry offices across Tampa Bay, Sarasota, Orlando, and Houston. These strategically located clinics make advanced care more accessible for patients while strengthening the organization's presence in key markets.

To support this growth, Evolve Health also welcomed 10 new physicians to its team. Each provider brings specialized expertise and a shared dedication to delivering "Big-City Technology, Small-Town Care." Their addition ensures that every new location is staffed with trusted clinicians ready to serve local communities.

"Our progress this quarter reflects the heart of Evolve Health's mission—meeting patients where they are and providing them with the highest standard of care," said Dr. Vivek Patel, CEO of Evolve Health. "The launch of our dedicated physical therapy service line not only expands our treatment options but also streamlines the patient journey, ensuring care is more connected, efficient, and effective."

With these achievements, Evolve Health enters Q4 positioned for further expansion and advancement in integrated healthcare delivery.

About Evolve Health

Evolve Health is a physician-owned and physician-led private podiatry organization delivering advanced, patient-centered care through a growing network of providers across the Southeast and Texas. Rooted in innovation, collaboration, and integrity, Evolve Health is redefining what modern healthcare looks like.

Media Contact:

Whitney Ray

Marketing Manager

Evolve Health

844-663-3769

[email protected]

SOURCE Evolve Health