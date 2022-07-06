Evolve IP & Anywhere365 Group Create an Enterprise-Grade Receptionist Solution

Leading Unified Communications company, Evolve IP, creates a Microsoft Teams Integration to Enhance the Work Anywhere™ Experience

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP® a premier international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions announced that it has partnered with PeterConnects, part of Anywhere365® Group, to integrate and provide Microsoft Teams-focused communication and contact center solutions for enterprise organizations.

This partnership will further mobilize the deployment of Evolve IP's enterprise-grade Anywhere Receptionist solution. The Anywhere Receptionist solution is a state-of-the-art telephone operator console that tightly integrates with Microsoft Teams and provides a range of smart features for improved call handling and efficient call distribution.

The Anywhere Receptionist from Evolve IP

The Anywhere Receptionist solution is designed to optimize efficiencies, streamline customer interactions, and improve overall operator and caller experience in Microsoft Teams. It achieves all of this from a single, secure, integrated pane of glass.

The secure, cloud-hosted application enables attendants, receptionists, and contact center teams to elevate their remote working experience by providing full visibility into the availability and present status of all team members.

Evolve IP's Anywhere Receptionist solution delivers the following features and more:

Presence information of all users

Queue management

Intuitive and modern user interface

Drag and drop call transfer

Customizable widgets

Callback reminders

Automatic voicemail and email capabilities

Contact management and monitoring

Secure, browser-based cloud application

Deep Integration for Maximum Collaboration and Communication

"Anywhere Receptionist is deeply integrated into collaboration and communication platforms like Microsoft Teams, thereby extending its benefits beyond the contact center into every part of an organization. This empowers businesses to take communication to a new level and support their remote workforce," says Autumn Salama, Chief Integration Officer of Evolve IP.

Erik van Arkel, Global Head of Partnerships, Anywhere365 Group, explains, "I'm proud to see how our efforts to always innovate our products and go-to-market are a reason for service providers such as Evolve IP to connect with our family of brands. Our aim is to always maximize the potential of time in any customer dialogue. This relationship will support that aim, together with our continued growth, as we look to meet the growing demand for communications solutions on top of Microsoft Teams. We're looking forward to collaborating with this aspiring partner that has a solid reputation and footprint in their markets."

