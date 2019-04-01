Evolve IP Acquires Jog.ai; Leading Speech Analytics and Natural Language Technology Firm

WAYNE, Pa., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, The Cloud Strategy Company™, today announced that it has acquired Jog.ai, a speech analytics and natural language technology firm based in Austin, Texas. The strategic purchase enhances the company's award-winning cloud communications services with intellectual property that helps users remember, retrieve and record everything that happens on a phone call. The acquisition will open new markets for Evolve IP as well as bolster the company's offerings for businesses in verticals such as Healthcare, Finance and Legal. The technology is ideally suited for contact centers, sales professionals, executives, and businesses that have compliance requirements or transcription needs.



Founded in 2016, the Jog.ai application creates a visual, interactive 'screenplay' that links call audio and text transcription together. The Jog.ai screenplay is clickable, copiable, and sharable and allows users to flag important moments for fast reference. The platform leverages multiple speech analytics technologies on a natural language processing framework and then applies artificial intelligence (AI) and proprietary code to deliver an application that is unmatched in its combination of ease-of-use, insight and accuracy. Click here for a demo of the Jog.ai service



Key Jog.ai features include:

Transcriptions that are synched with audio playback. Just click a word to hear the conversation from that point in time.

Automatically mark important moments with clickable access to the exact point of conversation

Text and audio are keyword searchable and sharable

Syncs to CRM systems and HubSpot

Leverages multiple technologies in speech recognition, natural language understanding, voice analysis, and machine learning to provide high-quality transcripts and analytics about the conversation.

"We are extremely pleased to add Jog.ai to Evolve IP's product portfolio, it is a premier natural language application that truly delivers great results," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology Officer and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "The technology, designed by co-founders Sam Gaddis and Ed Ireson, is incredibly useful and user-friendly and we expect that we will see rapid adoption and significant market interest in the application. Additionally, our enterprise and midsize clients are incredibly compliance driven; particularly in healthcare, finance and legal. The services that Jog.ai provides will not only make their jobs better, it will provide them with additional levels of confidence when dealing with situations where documentation, not user memory, is required."



"We are incredibly happy to be joining Evolve IP and for the opportunities it provides for our technology," said Ed Ireson, CTO and Co-founder of Jog.ai. "Evolve IP's significant base of accounts, partner community, and sales and marketing acumen will help us realize the growth goals we've had for Jog.ai since our start. Additionally, with more software development resources at our disposal, there is much more that we can do to further develop the intellectual property and lead the market."



One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,900 enterprises and over 420,000 users in virtually every industry. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloud strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, IP phone systems / unified communications and collaboration, identity management, disaster recovery, virtual desktops, IaaS, and more. Evolve IP's Compliance Cloud™ provides assurances and dedicated expertise for organizations in: healthcare, finance, hospitality, automotive, insurance, veterinary, legal, technology, retail and construction verticals.



The Cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for cloud computing, cloud communications and identity and access management; solutions that are designed to work together and with the applications you already use in your business. The Evolve IP OneCloud™ lets enterprises move a service at a time, to a secure, virtual private environment, and our analyst-acclaimed solutions are built on a world-class, compliant architecture that leverages the blue-chip technologies businesses already know and trust. Our long-term success is built on businesses deploying more services with Evolve IP so we are invested in our clients' future. As a result, we are obsessed with providing superior service in every aspect of our client relationships and the outcome of that dedication is the industry's highest verified client satisfaction. Unified Communications, Contact Center, Disaster Recovery, Virtual Desktops, Identity Authentication and Infrastructure … Cloud as a Strategy.



Founded in 2016, Jog.ai was started to solve the pain of having to remember what was said on a call. Under the principle that we could "jog your memory" we set out to create an easy-to-use interface to record and transcribe your phone calls. Our transcript makes it easy to search and find what was said during a call, and with one click, hear the exact audio recording. The Jog.ai platform captures the important points of the call with Smart Flags, or you can simply type in a quick note that is timestamped to the exact moment within the conversation. Once you're done with a call, you can quickly share it with a colleague or a manager so that they have the full context of the latest update or feedback from a customer.



