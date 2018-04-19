Evolve IP Acquires Leading UK Cloud Communications Provider thevoicefactory Ltd

Founded in 2009, thevoicefactory has more than 65,000 users in 21 countries via its extensive private label program. Thevoicefactory currently works with 35 resellers who will gain access to Evolve IP's award-winning, analyst-acclaimed intellectual property and service delivery capabilities including: Web-based call management, an advanced omnichannel contact center, single-sign-on identity and access management, and a worldwide team of custom application developers.

Based on the same blue-chip BroadSoft platform as Evolve IP, thevoicefactory shares a common architecture and framework that will help ensure the rapid adoption of new features and capabilities for existing and new clients. Today, thevoicefactory is recognized as one of the largest UCaaS providers in the United Kingdom and one of BroadSoft's biggest wholesalers in Europe.

"We are delighted to welcome thevoicefactory, their associates, and its worldwide partner community to the Evolve IP family," said Guy Fardone, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "Combining Evolve IP's intellectual property and OneCloud™ capabilities with thevoicefactory's reseller channel will help us expand into new markets even faster and provide incredible growth opportunities for our suite of award-winning, analyst-acclaimed cloud services."

"We are very excited to be joining Evolve IP and thrilled with the opportunities it provides for our associates and partners," said Paul Harrison, CEO of thevoicefactory. "Evolve IP has developed significant intellectual property and a sophisticated service delivery platform that will be of great benefit to our partners and their clients. Additionally, their world-class, compliant OneCloud platform will provide a fantastic platform for clients to add new services. We're looking forward to immediately contributing to Evolve IP's international growth." Thevoicefactory was advised on this transaction by Knight Corporate Finance with legal support from Mason Hayes.

"The acquisition of thevoicefactory represents another significant move for Evolve IP and has the company well positioned to capitalize on the considerable opportunities in the rapidly growing cloud PBX and unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) market," said Elka Popova, VP and Senior Fellow of Digital Transformation at Frost & Sullivan. "We believe that the combination of thevoicefactory's extensive reseller market in the UK, the ability to sell directly in the EU and APAC via Evolve IP Europe, and their recently announced partnerships with regional channel partners will provide the company with significant sales opportunities. In addition, with multiple on-continent data centers, and nearing 100 associates in the UK and Europe, the company has the infrastructure and personnel to effectively provision, deploy and support enterprises in the region."

One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,500 enterprises and to more than 410,000 users in virtually every industry. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloud strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, IP phone systems / unified communications, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, IaaS, and more. Evolve IP's Compliance Cloud™ provides assurances and dedicated expertise for organizations in: healthcare, finance, hospitality, automotive, insurance, veterinary, legal, technology, retail and, construction verticals.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

The Cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for both cloud computing and communications; solutions that are designed to work together and with the applications you already use in your business. The Evolve IP OneCloud™ lets enterprises move a service at a time, to a secure, virtual private environment, and our analyst-acclaimed solutions are built on a world-class, compliant architecture that leverages the blue-chip technologies organizations already know and trust. Our long-term success is built on a business deploying more services with Evolve IP so we are invested in our clients' future. As a result, we are obsessed with providing superior service in every aspect of our client relationships and this has resulted in the industry's highest verified client satisfaction.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE THEVOICEFACTORY

thevoicefactory (TVF) is an international carrier grade hosted telephony provider, specializing in verticals such as hospitality, automotive and legal. Our hosted unified communications platform is offered white labelled 100% in-directly sold through partners. We own and operate a global carrier-grade BroadSoft platform with open API's and flexibility to integrate to third party applications with deployments in over 21 countries. Launched in January 2010, tvf's first customer was the Conservative Party - still a customer today.

