Evolve IP Appoints Pete Stevenson as CEO and Randal Thompson as CRO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP, a leading global provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has unanimously appointed board member Pete Stevenson as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Guy Fardone, who stepped down from the role after a decade of leadership in various positions within the Company. In conjunction with the appointment, Randal Thompson will join the Company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Founded in 2007, Evolve IP has been named to the Inc. 5000 eight consecutive times since 2012, highlighting its consistent growth. The Company offers an integrated and scalable cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions platform that enables SMB and Enterprise businesses and their employees to work more productively, efficiently and securely in remote, mobile and in-office applications. As Evolve IP has grown, its full-suite of services and proprietary automation technology continues to deliver rapid scalability, visibility, security and cost-savings.

"Elements of the shift to more distributed workforces over the past several years due to technology advances, and further spurred on by the pandemic, are likely to stay, necessitating seamless, secure access to critical business applications and efficient means of collaboration and communication. With innovative services like the award-winning OneCloud solution, continuous support of approximately 500,000 global users and recurring revenues in excess of 95%, Evolve IP is poised to be the workspace cloud communications partner of choice for businesses and their employees worldwide," said Thomas Gravina, Co-Founder and Chairman at Evolve IP. "After an extensive search, the board has concluded that Pete and Randal are not only highly experienced technology executives who have successful track records building and operating several world-class technology companies, but also that they are the right choice to accelerate our innovation, expand our market leadership and execute on our future business plans. We are very pleased to welcome them to the Evolve IP family, and we look forward to supporting their efforts as the company enters its next phase of growth."

Stevenson and Thompson have developed an intuitive partnership after working together as CEO and CSO at Latisys, which was acquired by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. in 2015, and Symmetry, which was acquired by Secure-24, an NTT Communications Corporation, in 2019. Stevenson has over 35 years of experience in the global IT and telecommunications field, and he spent the last 17 years as a CEO of leading data center, cloud infrastructure and application management companies in both public and private environments. In 2007, he co-founded and served as CEO of Latisys, a leading provider of colocation, hybrid cloud hosting, network and security services. Stevenson and Thompson, a 20-year IT and managed services industry veteran with public and private company experience, expanded the company's market presence after multiple acquisitions, increased its enterprise-grade data center footprint through new builds and implemented a go-to-market framework that created significant organic growth. Following the sale of Latisys, they subsequently drove Symmetry to become the leading independent SAP-managed services, SAP hosting and GRC software provider to global enterprise customers prior to its sale.

"Evolve IP is a pioneer in the cloud communications and collaboration space, and has developed a unified platform with scale that is poised for solid growth in the U.S., U.K. and Europe. I'm excited about the significant market size and growth trajectory, and exploiting the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us," said Stevenson. "I look forward to continuing to work with Randal and collaborating with our entire team across the markets we serve, along with the board, who collectively bring unrivaled industry experience."

"Together, we are focused on aggressively executing Evolve IP's go-to-market strategy, driving innovation and leveraging the deep technical expertise within the company and our industry-leading partners like Microsoft to win and support clients," added Thompson.

Both Latisys and Symmetry were portfolio companies of Great Hill Partners, a leading growth investment firm that acquired a majority interest in Evolve IP in 2016.

Businesses can Work Anywhere™ with Evolve IP. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a "work anywhere" mindset that allows employees to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to in ways that fit their lifestyles, while making their company's IT more secure and dependable, and much easier to manage.

