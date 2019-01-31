Evolve IP Awarded With M&A Deal of the Year at the ICT Investment Forum

WAYNE, Pa., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, The Cloud Strategy Company™, today announced that it was awarded the M&A Deal of the Year at the ICT Investment Forum for its 2018 acquisition of thevoicefactory (TVF). Since the acquisition, thevoicefactory - an Evolve IP company, has deepened its vertical presence, expanded its product offerings and platform, and experienced double digit revenue growth. The award was presented February 28th by BPL Business Media, one of the UK's leading technology, research and media groups.

thevoicefactory came to Evolve IP with a focus on vertical markets and since the acquisition, their presence and capabilities have deepened. Today, the company is the world's leading provider of hosted unified communications to the hospitality market with services deployed in 37 countries in some of the largest hotels in the world. The sophisticated system offers comprehensive features for both guests and staff including call centre, checkout, and mobility applications.

The business also leads the market for automotive dealers and manufactures in the UK and France and has just expanded services to Ireland and the Benelux region. The unique cloud solution enables improved business processes by centralizing critical communications functions, e.g. sales and servicing, for multi-site car dealerships. Additionally, leveraging the organization's deep institutional knowledge of healthcare and compliance, the teams have identified significant potential in the assisted living and healthcare markets in the UK.

"We truly appreciate the recognition from the organizers of the ICT Investment Forum," said Michael Eisner, SVP of Corporate Development for Evolve IP. "The success of this acquisition can be directly attributed to Paul Harrison, Ian Whitman and the incredible associates on the TVF team. They have continued to deliver great results, both for our clients, and for the organization, delivering growth in the UK, EU, and global marketplace. I would also like to thank Jeff Coursen and the rest of our M&A and integration teams for their great work on this acquisition."

"The cultural alignment, coupled with the product and technology fits of our combined organizations, have made this acquisition work fantastically well," said Paul Harrison, Managing Director of Evolve IP, thevoicefactory. "The team at Evolve IP has provided us with the resources to take our business to the next level and we're very enthused about our rapid growth since the acquisition took place. We expect to accelerate our vertical and global presence even faster going forward."

"At Comms Dealer, we have followed and covered the global progress and rapid expansion of Evolve IP®, thevoicefactory, since its foundation. TVF has been a very successful pioneer in the hosted telephony market and has developed market-leading solutions focused on hospitality and other multi-site vertical markets. Its acquisition by US-based Evolve IP has demonstrated the growing confidence in the UK telco market. We believed Evolve IP's vision and ambition in completing the transaction should be recognised," said Nigel Sergent, Editorial Director, Comms Dealer, a BPL Business Media publication.

One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,900 enterprises and over 420,000 users. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloud™ strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, IP phone systems / unified communications and collaboration, virtual desktops, identity management, disaster recovery, IaaS, and more.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

The cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for both cloud computing and communications; solutions that are designed to work together and with the applications you already use in your business. The Evolve IP OneCloud ™ lets enterprises move a service at a time, to a secure, virtual private environment, and our analyst-acclaimed solutions are built on a world-class, compliant architecture that leverages the blue-chip technologies organizations already know and trust. Our long-term success is built on a business deploying more services with Evolve IP so we are invested in our clients' future. As a result, we are obsessed with providing superior service in every aspect of our client relationships and this has resulted in the industry's highest verified client satisfaction.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12756430

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Evolve IP

Related Links

http://www.evolveip.net/index.asp

