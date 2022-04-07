Evolve IP Elevates the Work Anywhere™ Experience with New Secure Managed DaaS Service

The tailored desktop solution delivers the technology, support, management, and expertise needed to fully embrace hybrid work on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading, global service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced the launch of its new secure Managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution. The end-to-end, fully managed service provides all of the security, mobility and reliability previously offered by Evolve IP's Desktop as a Service solution, now with the added benefit of Evolve IP experts maintaining anti-virus, backups, desktop patch management, Windows updates, RTAV optimization, monitoring, and the underlying desktop infrastructure.

As one of the largest VMware multi-tenant hosting providers, and a Microsoft Gold Partner and Certified Solution Provider, Evolve IP is uniquely positioned to deliver unmatched service, features, mobility, and security. Evolve IP's Managed DaaS solution enables an organization's employees to access from anywhere they can connect to the Internet, a complete Windows operating system with all their critical business applications from any PC, laptop or tablet, and mobile device.

The secure Managed DaaS solution leverages Evolve IP's regional data centers across the US alongside hyperscale cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure that provide enterprises with enhanced technology capabilities through the seemingly limitless resources of the hyperscale cloud.

Evolve IP's virtual desktop solution has been noted in every Gartner Market Guide for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and delivers a seamless, personalized user experience, featuring:

100% managed service from environment to desktop: deploy, patch, monitor, secure, and support

Tailored specifically to unique user needs and work habits

A flexible multi-cloud, multi-protocol approach with deployment in private or public clouds

Premium desktop protocol licensing

Platform, image, and patch management

Performance and availability monitoring

Managed anti-virus

Managed anti-malware

Audio and video (RTAV) vendor optimizations

Critical infrastructure backup

White glove onboarding and migration options

Access to vendor IT admin interface

Tailored management options

24x7x365 Service and Support

Fine-tuned for the hybrid workforce in a post-pandemic world, Evolve IP's Managed DaaS solution is transformative for both employees and IT alike. "During the global pandemic in 2020 and 2021, many businesses were forced to begin operating remotely," said Christian Teeft, Chief Technology Officer and EVP of Global Engineering and Software Development of Evolve IP. "Initially, employees simply switched from using company-based systems to their home computers. This posed a challenge for IT professionals, who had to juggle hundreds of unfamiliar PCs on countless home networks. This meant little visibility, no management tools, and increased security risk."

"By offering complete management of our popular DaaS solution as an additional service to our customers," Teeft added, "We're able to lift a huge responsibility off of an IT staff's shoulders; delivering the services businesses need and freeing up IT teams to focus on higher-level priorities instead of day-to-day maintenance or chasing multiple vendors. We're meeting users and businesses where they are in this 'new normal' and providing them with the tools they need to flourish in today's Work Anywhere world."

To learn more about how Evolve IP's secure Managed DaaS solution delivers the technology, support, management, and expertise needed to fully embrace hybrid work, contact us today.

About Evolve IP

Today, the office is no longer just a physical place – it's a collection of people who need to work together from wherever they are. Evolve IP partners with the world's biggest tech companies to bring together their unified communications, collaboration, voice, virtual desktop, and contact center tools into a single, secure solution, fine-tuned for the hybrid workforce. By seamlessly integrating these disparate systems from leaders like Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, and VMware, and filling in the gaps, we are improving the user experience for both employees and customers, while centralizing technology management. So, no matter how locations, tools, and partners shift over time, you have a permanent hybrid workplace solution that makes the future of work better for everyone.

