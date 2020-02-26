Evolve IP Expands Global Leadership in Hospitality Industry

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of Purpose-Built® cloud solutions, today announced that its hosted unified communications solution has been deployed in 37 countries and over 75,000 hotel rooms and suites making it one of the world's largest providers of enterprise-quality hosted communications for the hospitality industry.

Evolve IP's solution, which is purpose-built for hotels, has been deployed by some of the world's most well-established brands in travel and entertainment and extends from guest rooms to staff offices to the contact center. The feature-rich, fully integrated solution includes all of the functions and features needed for hotels and management groups to ensure a world-class experience for their clientele.

Major components of Evolve IP's hospitality solution:

World-class voice platform – Evolve IP's hospitality solution is built on the world's largest, most reliable, voice platform from Cisco.

– Evolve IP's hospitality solution is built on the world's largest, most reliable, voice platform from Cisco. Guest phones - Evolve IP's crystal-clear call quality is delivered via the most advanced handsets available from providers such as Polycom and Yealink and Cisco. Hotels can re-use, on nearly all occasions, existing guest room phones; significantly reducing costs and easing migration to a fully hosted PBX solution.

- Evolve IP's crystal-clear call quality is delivered via the most advanced handsets available from providers such as Polycom and Yealink and Cisco. Hotels can re-use, on nearly all occasions, existing guest room phones; significantly reducing costs and easing migration to a fully hosted PBX solution. Interactive room features – Guests enjoy advanced features like call accounting, superior voicemail functions, wake-up services and much more.

– Guests enjoy advanced features like call accounting, superior voicemail functions, wake-up services and much more. Staff Calling - From the front desk to management offices to mobile phones, calls are delivered wherever staff members are, and regardless of conditions on site.

- From the front desk to management offices to mobile phones, calls are delivered wherever staff members are, and regardless of conditions on site. Contact center – fully-integrated with the Evolve IP phone system, the Evolve IP contact center solution delivers a 'Wow!' experience for guests and delivers key business insights and reports for hotel management.

– fully-integrated with the Evolve IP phone system, the Evolve IP contact center solution delivers a 'Wow!' experience for guests and delivers key business insights and reports for hotel management. Teams collaboration – today's hotel groups understand the need for staff collaboration that extends from the corporate office to franchise locations. Leveraging Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Cisco voice services, Evolve IP delivers unmatched collaboration solutions for hotel groups.

– today's hotel groups understand the need for staff collaboration that extends from the corporate office to franchise locations. Leveraging Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Cisco voice services, Evolve IP delivers unmatched collaboration solutions for hotel groups. 911 - Evolve IP ensures all safety standards are met.

- Evolve IP ensures all safety standards are met. Evolve IP's unique open ecosystem ensures maximum choice for hotels by supporting both existing and new premise devices.

"If you've picked up a phone at a major hotel or casino in the last few years there's a pretty good chance that you've enjoyed Evolve IP's hospitality communications platform," said Tim Allen, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Evolve IP. "We're incredibly pleased with our accelerated growth in this market and are looking forward to expanding our services into new hotel groups and venues in the coming year with significant investments in our platform, features and marketing efforts."

"From Hong Kong to Italy to the United States, the hospitality industry has turned to Evolve IP for enterprise-quality communications services that exceed the expectations of their demanding clientele," said Paul Harrison, General Manager of Evolve IP UK. "We are the experts in this industry and understand every detail that's required to deliver a world-class guest experience. At the same time, we are able to reduce our clients' operational costs and that powerful combination has resulted in the largest hotel brands choosing Evolve IP."

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

At Evolve IP we Make Work Better™. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office, like a phone and the apps on your desktop, and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a 'work anywhere' mindset where employees want to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable and much easier to manage.

Our Purpose-Built® cloud solutions unify collaboration and communications, SaaS and hosted applications, access management, cloud desktops, and contact centers and leverage industry-leading technology partners like Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, VMware, and our own intellectual property.

We are fully invested in building lasting relationships with our clients because our success is built around businesses expanding their services within the Evolve IP OneCloud™. This focus keeps us dedicated to driving successful client outcomes and has resulted in Evolve IP scoring consistently at the top of verified analyst and client satisfaction rankings. It has also led to our solutions being deployed to over 500,000 users around the globe at thousands of enterprises; including some of the world's most well-known brands.

