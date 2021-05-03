Evolve IP Extends Its Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Solution To More Than 50 Countries

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that it has expanded its existing international coverage for its Microsoft Teams and Cisco Voice solution leveraging Microsoft Teams Direct Routing. Evolve IP's multinational Teams voice solution delivers services in over 50 countries and features two-way calling in over 30 countries, making it ideal for businesses with North American headquarters and multiple international locations.



Key benefits of Evolve IP's Microsoft Teams direct routing solution for international businesses include:

Platform-Level Integration – Evolve Teams with Cisco VoIP is a platform-level solution ensuring users fully benefit from all of the features of Teams and Cisco voice / UCaaS. The solution not only improves reliability, it also alleviates the risks associated with relying on untested 3 rd parties, plug-ins, and unplanned updates made to browsers.

– Evolve Teams with Cisco VoIP is a platform-level solution ensuring users fully benefit from all of the features of Teams and Cisco voice / UCaaS. The solution not only improves reliability, it also alleviates the risks associated with relying on untested 3 parties, plug-ins, and unplanned updates made to browsers. Work Anywhere – With Evolve IP, businesses can continue to run as they are today. All of the call control functions and advanced features businesses need, such as multi-level auto-attendants, advanced hunt groups, overhead paging, receptionist clients, and more are fully enabled.

With Evolve IP, businesses can continue to run as they are today. All of the call control functions and advanced features businesses need, such as multi-level auto-attendants, advanced hunt groups, overhead paging, receptionist clients, and more are fully enabled. Gain availability and business continuity – Integrating Evolve IP's Cisco voice network with Teams ensures that business communications are always available. Regardless of network conditions at home or in the office, calls can be configured and delivered wherever employees are working.

– Integrating Evolve IP's Cisco voice network with Teams ensures that business communications are always available. Regardless of network conditions at home or in the office, calls can be configured and delivered wherever employees are working. Crystal-clear voice services – Evolve IP's advanced international network of carriers and PSTN routes deliver unparalleled voice quality and reliability.

– Evolve IP's advanced international network of carriers and PSTN routes deliver unparalleled voice quality and reliability. Integrated Contact Center – agents and managers can deliver a world-class customer experience while gaining the productivity benefits of Microsoft Teams and collaborating with the rest of their business colleagues.

agents and managers can deliver a world-class customer experience while gaining the productivity benefits of Microsoft Teams and collaborating with the rest of their business colleagues. Runs Seamlessly in Evolve IP's DaaS Solution – Evolve IP's Teams direct routing runs smoothly with Real-Time Audio & Video (RTAV) on the company's virtual desktop solution providing an enhanced user experience for remote and hybrid workers in North America .

DaaS Solution – Evolve IP's Teams direct routing runs smoothly with Real-Time Audio & Video (RTAV) on the company's virtual desktop solution providing an enhanced user experience for remote and hybrid workers in . 3 rd Party Audited – Evolve IP ensures businesses can maintain compliance by undergoing annual audits for major initiatives such as HIPAA / HITRUST, PCI-DSS, SOC2, and more. Additionally, data is stored regionally to ensure GDPR compliance.

– Evolve IP ensures businesses can maintain compliance by undergoing annual audits for major initiatives such as HIPAA / HITRUST, PCI-DSS, SOC2, and more. Additionally, data is stored regionally to ensure GDPR compliance. Hardware continuity – Evolve Teams with Cisco voice works on current SIP phones so businesses can leverage previous investments.

– Evolve Teams with Cisco voice works on current SIP phones so businesses can leverage previous investments. Flexible deployments – Evolve Teams solutions are tailored for businesses including designing, deploying and supporting environments that have both Teams and non-Teams users.

Evolve Teams solutions are tailored for businesses including designing, deploying and supporting environments that have both Teams and non-Teams users. Microsoft Gold Partner - Bundle your Teams voice and O365 licensing on one bill. Clients are supported by annually certified Microsoft experts and 24/7/365 US-based personnel.

- Bundle your Teams voice and O365 licensing on one bill. Clients are supported by annually certified Microsoft experts and 24/7/365 US-based personnel. Sophisticated management and reporting – Simplifies user provisioning, delivers usage reports, and provides advanced voice quality dashboards.

"We're thrilled to expand the delivery of our Microsoft Teams and Cisco Voice solution even further into the EU, UK, and Asia-Pacific and are actively adding new countries as opportunities arise," said Scott Kinka, Chief Strategy Officer of Evolve IP. "Businesses today face a great deal of uncertainty regarding the timing of when and where employees will be working. And, for North American and European businesses with international locations, those challenges are even greater. Evolve IP's solution can be tailored around their specific business needs, varied deployment locations, and technology integrations, and we're looking forward to further partnering with clients on their international rollouts."



Why Clients Choose Evolve IP

Evolve IP enables employees to Work Anywhere™ productively and securely. Our enterprise solutions seamlessly integrate collaboration & communications, digital workspaces, and contact center – all delivered from a browser on any connected device. Evolve IP's technologies free IT to focus on business innovation, not systems and infrastructure, and enable their employees to contribute even more to the enterprise -- no matter where or when they are working. Businesses that choose Evolve IP have selected a true technology partner. A company that becomes an expert extension of their IT team, an organization that listens to their needs to tailor solutions just for their business, and is responsive and engaged in every interaction.



