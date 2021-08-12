Evolve IP Further Extends Its Global Footprint into APAC and LATAM

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that it has further expanded international coverage for its Evolved Office UC and Teams Enterprise Voice products. This expansion enables our customers to acquire and port local numbers with inbound and outbound telephony in 10 additional countries.

Highlights of this recent expansion include two-way calling for China, Japan, and the Philippines in the Asia Pacific region and Brazil, Mexico, and Ecuador in Latin America. This now brings Evolve IP's total to over 40 countries for full PSTN replacement and over 50 countries for inbound and toll-free calling with plans to continue expansion through the rest of 2021.

Evolve IP's Communication Solutions:

Provide enterprise-class voice features to Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex Collaboration including features such as Business SMS, Recording & Analytics, Contact Center, Multi-level Auto-Attendants, Advanced Hunt Groups, Overhead Paging, Receptionist Clients and more

"We are excited to expand the delivery of our Microsoft Teams and Cisco Voice solution even further to ten additional countries – especially China and Mexico – where our customers have demonstrated need," said Scott Kinka, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Evolve IP. "Businesses today need the flexibility of collaborating and communicating with employees globally. Evolve IP has a solution that will exceed your expectations. Our solutions can be tailored around specific business needs, varied deployment locations, and technology integrations that enhance productivity and deliver crystal-clear voice services around the world,"

Click here to learn more about Evolve IP's Multinational Microsoft Teams Voice solution.

About Evolve IP

Evolve IP enables employees to Work Anywhere™ productively and securely. Our enterprise solutions seamlessly integrate collaboration & communications, digital workspaces and contact center – all delivered from a browser on any connected device. Evolve IP's technologies free IT to focus on business innovation, not systems and infrastructure, and enable their employees to contribute even more to the enterprise -- no matter where or when they are working. Businesses that choose Evolve IP have selected a true technology partner. A company that becomes an expert extension of their IT team, an organization that listens to their needs to tailor solutions just for their business and is responsive and engaged in every interaction.

