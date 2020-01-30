Evolve IP Launches the Unified Workspace - Integrates Identify and Access Management, Hosted and SaaS Application Delivery, and Cloud Desktops

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of Purpose-Built® cloud solutions, today announced that it has released the Evolve IP Unified Workspace, a browser-based platform that unifies identity and access management, hosted and SaaS application delivery, and cloud desktops. Evolve IP's Unified Workspace drives productivity by enabling workers to access all of their critical business applications from any PC, tablet or mobile device. The service also makes IT professionals more efficient by unburdening them from managing and maintaining legacy desktop software and hardware.



HOW DOES IT WORK?



Evolve IP's Unified Workspace provides business users with a secure portal that is purpose-built with just the services and applications they need. For example, some users may only require SaaS applications, like Salesforce.com and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, while power users might need a full cloud desktop with Windows OS and hosted applications. All associates simply login to Evolve IP's Unified Workspace, enter their single-sign-on ID, and are presented with their personal Workspace wherever they are.



HOW DOES IT BENEFIT BUSINESSES?



Evolve IP's Unified Workspace makes working better and is transformative for both employees and IT. Employees can work securely anywhere, from any device, enjoying the same user experience, resulting in significant improvements in productivity and an improved work-life balance. The service also improves IT efficiency; enabling self-service for employees and eliminating the dependence on IT to complete mundane and time-consuming tasks.



Major benefits for employees include:

Allows associates to use the devices they prefer from any location; provides the same application experience on each device

Enabes work flexibility and improved work-life balance

Makes working easier with a single network password and an application 'Home Page'

Increases communication, collaboration, and engagement

Eliminates complicated connection procedures, slow VPN, and cumbersome "work" PCs

Major benefits for businesses and IT staffs include:

Enables and simplifies the hiring of remote workers while allowing them to feel as though they are in the office

Maximizes employee productivity with a simplified approach; 'SaaSifies' legacy applications for access on multiple devices

Improves security with single-sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Drives employee self-service and automation; significantly reduces helpdesk requests

Supports a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) strategy

Simplifies onboarding and termination for employees and contractors

Facilitates the speedy rollout of new applications and capabilities without touching end-user equipment

Reduces expenses by decreasing hardware and software total cost of ownership

"Business adoption of SaaS applications is now over 50%, mobile working is the norm, and employees are communicating and collaborating all the time; from almost every location imaginable," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Evolve IP. "The proliferation of these services, and the dramatic increase in employee mobility and BYOD, has taken IT out of the data center and landed them squarely in the integration business. Evolve IP's Unified Workspace makes IT's experience better by delivering just the services their users need; without having to deal with multiple passwords and disparate systems or spreadsheets to manage it all."



Evolve IP's Unified Workspace also integrates seamlessly with the company's award-winning collaboration and communications services as well as the Evolve Contact Suite, an analyst-acclaimed omnichannel contact center solution. The combination of delivering unified workspaces with integrated collaboration, communications, and contact center is completely unique in the market.



WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP



Evolve IP makes the work experience better. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office, like a phone and the apps on your desktop, and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a 'work anywhere' mindset where employees want to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable and much easier to manage.



Our Purpose-Built® cloud solutions unify collaboration and communications, SaaS and hosted applications, access management, cloud desktops, and contact centers and leverage industry-leading technology partners like Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, VMware, and our own intellectual property.



We are fully invested in building lasting relationships with our clients because our success is built around businesses expanding their services within the Evolve IP OneCloud™. This focus keeps us dedicated to driving successful client outcomes and has resulted in Evolve IP scoring consistently at the top of verified analyst and client satisfaction rankings. It has also led to our solutions being deployed to over 500,000 users around the globe at thousands of enterprises; including some of the world's most well-known brands.



