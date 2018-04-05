Evolve IP Named A Top Global Contact Center Provider By Enterprise Services Outlook Magazine

ECS provides all of the features that businesses need to operate a world-class contact center capable of delivering highly customized and differentiated customer experiences. In addition to integrating with the most common applications businesses use 'out-of-the-box', like Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Salesforce and Skype for Business, Evolve IP also designs, builds, and deploys custom solutions that make agents more responsive, metrics more insightful, and contact center leaders more effective.

ECS's advanced features provide contact center leaders with powerful real-time control and visibility of their agents, along with rich operational insights that can't be achieved with cumbersome on-site equipment. Evolve IP's contact center solutions are delivered through the industry's leading compliance cloud, meeting the strict standards of HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, GDPR, SOC 3, and more.

Major features of Evolve IP's analyst-acclaimed solution include:

Omnichannel : Communicate with clients using their preferred method - calls, text/SMS, email, web chat, web callback, and social media.

: Communicate with clients using their preferred method - calls, text/SMS, email, web chat, web callback, and social media. Call Recording & Quality Management : Record all or some of your agent's calls and screen interactions, assign tags for QA/workflow purposes, and evaluate agents via custom scorecards.

: Record all or some of your agent's calls and screen interactions, assign tags for QA/workflow purposes, and evaluate agents via custom scorecards. Reporting & Business Intelligence : Leverage real-time reports in an ad-hoc or scheduled manner, build custom reports & visualizations, and connect operational data sources for a holistic view of your operation.

: Leverage real-time reports in an ad-hoc or scheduled manner, build custom reports & visualizations, and connect operational data sources for a holistic view of your operation. PBX and ACD: We provide a fully integrated solution or leverage your existing PBX or softphones.

We provide a fully integrated solution or leverage your existing PBX or softphones. Contact History / Screen Pop : "Telephony enable" your CRM and business applications or leverage the existing CRM to provide an integrated client history across all communication channels.

: "Telephony enable" your CRM and business applications or leverage the existing CRM to provide an integrated client history across all communication channels. Work from Anywhere: Allow your agents and supervisors to operate from any location without any loss of functionality.

Allow your agents and supervisors to operate from any location without any loss of functionality. Real-time and Scheduled Callbacks : Offer callers the convenience of a callback instead of waiting for an agent.

: Offer callers the convenience of a callback instead of waiting for an agent. Visual Call Flows : Visually build advanced call flows that offer self-service applications, data-driven routing, and personalized client interactions.

: Visually build advanced call flows that offer self-service applications, data-driven routing, and personalized client interactions. Business Continuity / Disaster Recovery : Operate your contact center regardless of technology, power or carrier failures.

: Operate your contact center regardless of technology, power or carrier failures. Simple, Concurrent Licensing: A simple pricing structure designed for contact centers eliminates confusion and cost that improves your return on technology investment.

"For many businesses, the contact center is the lifeblood of the enterprise, with each customer experience helping to define the company's reputation," said Rich Fox, Vice President, Contact Center Solutions for Evolve IP. "Our recognition as Top 10 Contact Center Provider demonstrates Evolve IP's commitment to help clients implement customized solutions, deployed by contact center specialists that meet each organization's unique needs."

One of the world's fastest-growing cloud strategy companies, Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,500 enterprises across the globe and to more than 350,000 users. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloud™ strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, IP phone systems/ unified communications, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, IaaS, and more. For more information on Evolve IP's Cloud Contact Center solutions, visit www.evolveip.net/cloud-call-centers.

WHY CUSTOMERS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

The Cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about building a strategy around multiple cloud services and integrating them together to make IT more efficient. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for both cloud computing and communications; solutions that are designed to work together and with the applications organizations already use in their business. The Evolve IP OneCloud™ lets enterprises move a service at a time, to a secure, virtual private environment, and our analyst-acclaimed solutions are built on a world-class, compliant architecture that leverages the blue-chip technologies organizations already know and trust. Our long-term success is built on a business deploying more services with Evolve IP so we are invested in our clients' future. As a result, we are dedicated to providing superior service in every aspect of our client relationships and this has resulted in the industry's highest verified client satisfaction.

