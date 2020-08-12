Evolve IP® Named For Eighth Time to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the 8th time since 2012. In the history of the Inc. 5000, just 375 firms, fewer than 1%, have been named to the list eight times making Evolve IP one of the most consistently high-performing, privately-held companies in the United States. In addition to Evolve IP, numerous technology giants such as Microsoft, Dell, and LinkedIn gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

The company's growth has been propelled by the ability to ensure its clients' employees can work anywhere successfully. From providing seamless access to critical business applications, to ensuring associates working from home (WFH) can collaborate effectively, to empowering superior customer experiences for contact centers, the Evolve IP Work Anywhere Office has ensured that its users stay productive and engaged anywhere, anytime, on any device.

These capabilities are becoming even more important as organizations begin to transition from their temporary WFH fixes to permanent and secure work anywhere solutions. The Work Anywhere Office provides businesses with a permanent solution by integrating five key remote work technologies including:

Collaboration – Evolve IP, a Microsoft Gold Partner, deploys enhanced Microsoft Teams and Cisco WebEx Teams solutions. The company's Microsoft Teams direct routing solution leads the industry by integrating enterprise features like AI-call recording, Cisco VoIP, an omnichannel call center, the ability to re-purpose SIP phones, texting from business phone lines, and much more.

Fardone continued, "Being listed in the Inc. 5000 for the eighth time since 2012 is a truly remarkable achievement and an incredible testament to the grit, passion, and excellence of our associates around the world. We would like to thank each and every one of them, along with our partners and clients, for their contributions to our continued success."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

Businesses can Work Anywhere™ with Evolve IP. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office, like a phone and the apps on your desktop, and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a 'work anywhere' mindset where employees want to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable, and much easier to manage.

