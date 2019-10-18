Evolve IP Named for Third Consecutive Year To Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, The Cloud Strategy Company™, today announced that for the third consecutive year Gartner has named it to the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America. Evolve IP's omnichannel offering, with voice, text, chat and other advanced capabilities was included in the report based on a detailed evaluation of its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The Magic Quadrant can be seen as an influential market analyses for the evaluation of enterprise technology solutions and a complimentary copy of the report can be downloaded here.

In addition to being included in the Magic Quadrant, Evolve IP's solution was independently reviewed by clients on Gartner's Peer Insights website where the service received 4.7 out of 5 stars and a 92% recommendation rate within the CCaaS – North America market as of 17 October 2019.

Evolve IP's Purpose-Built® Contact Center, the Evolve Contact Suite, is tailored around a client's specific business needs and can significantly improve customer experience (CX), deliver proven productivity improvements for agents and managers, and costs up to 40% less than other solutions in the market.

"We are thrilled to be noted in this Magic Quadrant for the third consecutive year and incredibly proud of our recommendation and review ratings. Businesses all over the world are selecting our solution because it has proven to deliver a better customer experience while improving productivity at all levels of a contact center," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology and Product Officer and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "These recognitions are a wonderful testament to the fantastic work put in by our entire organization and I'd like to thank them for their amazing efforts."

Evolve IP's contact center solution provides all of the features and integrations necessary to create a world-class customer experience including:

Omnichannel with voice, chat, text, email, web callback and more





Fully-integrated UCaaS or can be deployed with a customer's existing PBX





Remote agents / Work From Home





Workforce management





IVR





Call recording, quality management and other agent performance tools





Business intelligence and reporting





Out of the box integrations for services like Salesforce.com





Contact history / screen pops





Business continuity guarantees backed by SLA with MOS measures





3rd party audited for major compliances

The 2019 report, which evaluates CCaaS providers in North America, notes that "Many look to either their CRM vendors or best-of-breed specialists to provide these customer interaction channels. However, voice-based connections make up a significant portion of interactions in contact centers today. As such, as companies have evolved their customer support to become more customer-centric across all interaction channels, the benefits of acquiring both their voice and nonvoice channels as a package from a single vendor have become more compelling."

One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,900 enterprises and over 475,000 users in virtually every industry. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloud strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, business collaboration, IP phone systems, access management, virtual workspaces and more.

* Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Simon Harrison, 15 October 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

The cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for both cloud computing and communications; solutions that are designed to work together and with the applications you already use in your business. The Evolve IP OneCloudTM lets enterprises move a service at a time, to a secure, virtual private environment, and our analyst-acclaimed solutions are built on a world-class, compliant architecture that leverages the blue-chip technologies organizations already know and trust. Our long-term success is built on a business deploying more services with Evolve IP so we are invested in our clients' future. As a result, we are obsessed with providing superior service in every aspect of our client relationships and this has resulted in the industry's highest verified client satisfaction.

