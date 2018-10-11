Evolve IP Named To Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, The Cloud Strategy Company™, today announced that for the second consecutive year Gartner has named it to the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America. The noted service, the Evolve Contact Suite (ECS), can be fully-integrated with Evolve IP's award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution or over-the-top as a stand-alone service with a business' current communications system. The integration of the two services represents part of the unique advantage of the Evolve IP OneCloud™ in which businesses can strategically deploy multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services on a single platform; a preference noted by the majority of IT professionals and business executives.

The 2018 report, which evaluates top CCaaS providers in North America, notes that, "North America's CCaaS market has matured to provide application leaders responsible for customer service and support with a range of competitive offers to consider as substitutes for traditional on-premises contact center infrastructure." Based on a detailed evaluation of vendors' ability to execute and completeness of vision, the Magic Quadrant can be seen as one of the most influential market analyses for the evaluation of enterprise technology solutions. A complimentary copy of the report can be downloaded here.

Evolve IP's compliant contact center solution provides all of the features and integrations necessary to create world-class customer engagement, and does so with a significantly lower investment than other cloud contact center providers. Major features include:

Omnichannel

IVR

Call recording, quality management, and other agent performance tools

Workforce management

Business intelligence and reporting

Out of the box integrations for services like Salesforce.com

Contact history/screen pops

Fully integrated with Evolve IP's UCaaS or can be deployed with a customer's existing PBX

Remote agents

Business continuity guarantees backed by SLA with MOS measures

"We are very pleased to be included in the CCaaS Magic Quadrant for the second consecutive year. As our clients have noted, Evolve IP's omnichannel contact center improves their customers' experiences while also providing valuable business insights that help their companies grow," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology, and Product Officer and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "What's incredibly exciting for the leaders we talk to is that we provide all of the features needed to run a world-class omnichannel contact center at a cost that is significantly lower than others in the market. In addition, the Evolve Contact Suite is also third-party audited for major compliance standards like HIPAA/HITRUST, PCI-DSS, and SOC2 among others."

One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,900 enterprises and over 420,000 users in virtually every industry. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloud strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, IP phone systems / unified communications and collaboration, identity management, disaster recovery, virtual desktops, IaaS, and more. Evolve IP's Compliance Cloud™ provides assurances and dedicated expertise for organizations in: finance and banking, healthcare, hospitality, automotive, insurance, veterinary, legal, technology, retail and construction verticals.

* Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Daniel O'Connell, Simon Harrison, 18 October 2018

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

