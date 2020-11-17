Evolve IP Named To The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that Gartner has named it to the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service*. Evolve IP's omnichannel offering, which runs 30-40% less than comparable services, also rates higher for client satisfaction from validated users. On Gartner Peer Insights, the service has received 4.7 out of 5 stars and a 92% client recommendation rate. Contact center and IT professionals interested in learning about the solution and its unique features can download a complimentary copy of the report here.



"No other contact center provider in the world delivers an award-winning omnichannel solution for agents and supervisors that's integrated with Microsoft Teams and also provides access to critical business applications and files from a single password on virtually any device," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology Officer of Evolve IP. "We are thrilled to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service and are very proud of our client recommendations and ratings."



Kinka continued, "This year has been an incredible challenge for contact center professionals. Not only have they found themselves working in completely different locations, in many cases, the patchwork solutions they've depended on have been less than ideal."



"Now, as businesses look to 2021, it's become clear that new integrated solutions will be required to maintain superior customer experiences. This includes not only ensuring that agents and support professionals can answer calls, access the CRM, and hit their KPIs; it means they must be able to collaborate with the rest of their business associates and safely and securely access all of the applications they need to be productive and efficient employees."

Evolve IP's contact center software provides all of the features and integrations necessary to create a world-class customer experience, including:

Ability for agents to work and collaborate from any location with integrations for Microsoft Teams, identity management, and application access

Omnichannel with voice, chat, text, email, web callback, IVR, and more

Full integration with Cisco enterprise voice services or, it can be deployed with a customer's existing PBX

AI-driven speech analytics and call recording

Workforce management

Business intelligence and reporting

3rd party audited for major compliances like HIPAA/HITRUST, PCI, GDPR, and SOC2

* Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Pri Rathnayake, 09, November 2020.



Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Why Clients Choose Evolve IP



Evolve IP's Work Anywhere™ solutions make employees more mobile, more productive, and more secure. By delivering all of the remote work technologies mid-market and enterprise firms need to make their people successful, we allow businesses to focus on improving results without worrying about infrastructure management and costs. Our analyst-acclaimed solutions can be delivered standalone or integrated, and include collaboration, voice communications, and contact center, along with the ability for employees to access all of their applications and data on virtually any device. Simply put, at Evolve IP We Make Work Better™.

