Evolve IP Offers Occupancy-Based Pricing For Hospitality Industry

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that it is offering occupancy-based pricing for hotels and resorts as the industry recovers from the global pandemic. Businesses using Evolve IP's communications solution are only charged for actual guest and meeting room usage versus paying a flat fee for all rooms. While the offer immediately helps hospitality organizations dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, the program is not pandemic-specific and is also ideal for seasonal businesses or those undergoing refurbishment.



Leveraging Evolve IP's hospitality technology platform, the solution automatically identifies occupancy numbers as guests check-in and out of rooms delivering detailed transaction records that determine actual daily licensing costs. The fully automated approach ensures that hotels and resorts are only paying for what they need, providing the businesses with greater financial flexibility, employee efficiencies, and safeguards should sudden downturns occur.



Key features of Evolve IP's hospitality solution include:

World-class voice platform – Evolve IP's hospitality solution is built on the world's largest, most reliable, voice platform from Cisco.

– Evolve IP's hospitality solution is built on the world's largest, most reliable, voice platform from Cisco. Guest phones – Evolve IP's crystal-clear call quality is delivered via the most advanced handsets available from providers such as Polycom and Yealink and Cisco. Hotels can re-use, on nearly all occasions, existing guest room phones; significantly reducing costs and easing migration to a fully hosted PBX solution.

– Evolve IP's crystal-clear call quality is delivered via the most advanced handsets available from providers such as Polycom and Yealink and Cisco. Hotels can re-use, on nearly all occasions, existing guest room phones; significantly reducing costs and easing migration to a fully hosted PBX solution. Interactive room features – Guests enjoy advanced features like call accounting, superior voicemail functions, wake-up services, and much more.

– Guests enjoy advanced features like call accounting, superior voicemail functions, wake-up services, and much more. Staff Calling – From the front desk to management offices to mobile phones, calls are delivered wherever staff members are, and regardless of conditions on-site.

– From the front desk to management offices to mobile phones, calls are delivered wherever staff members are, and regardless of conditions on-site. Contact center – Fully integrated with the Evolve IP phone system, the Evolve IP contact center solution delivers a superior customer experience for guests and delivers key business insights and reports for hotel management.

– Fully integrated with the Evolve IP phone system, the Evolve IP contact center solution delivers a superior customer experience for guests and delivers key business insights and reports for hotel management. Teams collaboration – Today's hotel groups understand the need for staff collaboration that extends from the corporate office to franchise locations. Leveraging Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Cisco voice services, Evolve IP delivers unmatched collaboration solutions for hotel groups.

– Today's hotel groups understand the need for staff collaboration that extends from the corporate office to franchise locations. Leveraging Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Cisco voice services, Evolve IP delivers unmatched collaboration solutions for hotel groups. 911 – Evolve IP ensures all safety standards are met.

– Evolve IP ensures all safety standards are met. Leverage Investments - Evolve IP's unique open ecosystem ensures maximum choice for hotels by supporting both existing and new premise devices.

"The hospitality industry has gone through an incredibly challenging time and is just starting to see signs of recovery in some regions around the globe," said Paul Harrison, Managing Director for Evolve IP. "We're incredibly excited to provide this unique occupancy-based offering to hotels and resorts – for global chains and boutique locations - as they start evaluating the new wave of technology solutions. Evolve IP is a true partner for our customers and we're thrilled to be able to offer them the flexibility and superior products that will help their organizations thrive."



