Evolve IP Offers Rapid Deployment of Desktop as a Service to Ingram Micro Channel Partners

WAYNE, Pa., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of remote working cloud solutions, today announced it has teamed with Ingram Micro to make it easier for channel partners to market, sell and deploy Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to businesses throughout the United States and Canada. The solution can be delivered in less than a week for most businesses and is built on industry-leading software from VMware. Available now to Ingram Micro channel partners across the globe, the new service takes full advantage of Evolve IP's market-leading experience and industry-best security and compliance posture, enabling employees in nearly all markets, including healthcare and finance, to work anywhere, safely and securely.

"We're extremely excited to work with Ingram Micro and deliver an easy-to-manage DaaS solution to their channel partners that can essentially be delivered over the course of a business week," said Joseph Pedano, EVP of Cloud Engineering at Evolve IP. "The way, and where we work has changed forever, and employees are going to be working from home and other locations well after the threat of COVID-19 has been mitigated. The easy-to-deploy Evolve IP solution now available from Ingram Micro allows employees to stay safe and productive now, and ensures businesses can be strategic in providing a way for them to work anywhere securely in the future."

"We're thrilled to be working with Evolve IP and providing their market-leading DaaS solution to our channel partners and their clients in North America," said John Tonthat, Executive Director of Sales, Enterprise Accounts Group, Ingram Micro. "Named to Gartner's DaaS Market Guide year-after-year, Evolve IP is also one of VMware's top multi-tenant hosting providers in the U.S. With a proven record of success, Evolve IP is known as a channel-friendly industry leader, offering a secure, reliable DaaS solution designed to help channel partners and their customers stay productive now and in the future."

Key benefits of the Evolve IP – Ingram Micro Solution with VMware Horizon DaaS include:

Built for Rapid Deployment – the solution, which is designed to enable employees to start working out of the box, includes the following specifications:

2vCPU, 4GB RAM + 65GB Disk for OS/Applications



Windows 10 Desktop OS



10 GB Disk for user data (redirected files/folders, settings) and Veeam Backup.



Single, standardized desktop image



Support for 3 rd party 2 Factor Authentication e.g. Cisco Duo

2 Active Directory Servers. 1 AD link to premises via Site-Site VPN



Dedicated Redundant Cloud Firewall and dedicated VLAN



Tenant Portal / Redundant Access Point

3rd Party Audited for Compliance with a Comprehensive Security Suite – The solution has been audited for major compliance standards such as HIPAA/HITRUST, PCI-DSS, and SOC2 so businesses can be assured their compliance extends to Evolve IP's service. Additionally, the offer includes encrypted disk, Trend Micro Worry-Free AntiVirus, Cloud IDS and Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) software.

Fully-Managed, World-Class Support – IT professionals are grappling with time constraints more than ever. The Evolve IP solution includes 24x7x365 platform support and optional end user support during normal business hours.

For Ingram Micro channel partners interested in learning more about this solution please contact your Ingram Micro sales rep.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP



Employees can Work Anywhere™ with Evolve IP. We provide the tools you'd typically use at the office, like collaboration, voice communications, and all of the apps on your computer, and deliver them from a single portal that you can access securely on any device. This helps people be more productive and to collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable and much easier to manage. Our Purpose-Built® solutions unify collaboration and communications, SaaS and locally-hosted applications, access management, cloud desktops, and contact centers and integrate industry-leading technologies from Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, and Citrix, with our own intellectual property.

