Evolve IP Revolutionizes DaaS Delivery with High Security, Flexibility and User Experience

WAYNE, Pa., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, The Cloud Strategy Company™, today announced the availability of the Evolve IP OneCloud Desktop, the next generation of its highly acclaimed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution. The Evolve IP OneCloud Desktop frees businesses from the endless cycle of purchasing, supporting, upgrading and ultimately replacing local PCs by providing a virtual workspace that can be accessed from anywhere, at any time, on nearly any device. Leveraging DaaS from Evolve IP, IT managers are freed from the need to "touch" each desktop when adding or removing users, fixing problems, and delivering new applications; saving staff time and keeping employees significantly more productive.

The Evolve IP OneCloud Desktop is powered by VMware Horizon DaaS, a leading virtual desktop platform built for delivering desktops and applications as a cloud service. Evolve IP is the largest U.S. DaaS partner in the VMware Cloud Provider Program. Both Evolve IP and VMware were recently recognized as a representative vendor for the second consecutive time in the June 2018 Gartner Market Guide for Desktop as a Service*.

"VMware is excited to partner with Evolve IP, a longstanding partner and early adopter of our Horizon DaaS 8.0 platform," said Shankar Iyer, general manager and senior vice president, End User Computing, VMware. "With the launch of the OneCloud Desktop offering, Evolve IP can deliver more sophisticated, integrated capabilities while leveraging VMware Horizon DaaS key functionalities via an updated, sleek visual look and feel."

Enhancements to the next generation of the Evolve IP OneCloud Desktop include:

Unparalleled security measures . Safeguard confidential business data and protect against malicious content. Features include: automated patch management, back-up administration, integrated anti-virus/anti-malware definition updates and security scans via a self-service management portal. The Evolve IP OneCloud Desktop platform provides seamless integrations with Trend Micro ™ for anti-virus/anti-malware and Cisco Umbrella ™ for URL filtering and web security services. Two-factor/MFA functionality is supported for organizations that require additional security.

. Safeguard confidential business data and protect against malicious content. Features include: automated patch management, back-up administration, integrated anti-virus/anti-malware definition updates and security scans via a self-service management portal. The Evolve IP OneCloud Desktop platform provides seamless integrations with ™ for anti-virus/anti-malware and ™ for URL filtering and web security services. Two-factor/MFA functionality is supported for organizations that require additional security. Revolutionary bring-your-own license approach to DaaS. IT leaders now have the opportunity to couple or decouple software. This entirely a-la-carte, flexible deployment architecture offers a customizable, consultative approach to customer licensing requirements, enabling each enterprise to utilize the applications best suited for its business, including pre-built and tested solutions for remote monitoring, security, and even operating systems.

IT leaders now have the opportunity to couple or decouple software. This entirely a-la-carte, flexible deployment architecture offers a customizable, consultative approach to customer licensing requirements, enabling each enterprise to utilize the applications best suited for its business, including pre-built and tested solutions for remote monitoring, security, and even operating systems. Critical support for Microsoft applications and OS . Evolve IP is a Qualified Multi-Tenant Hosting provider (QMTH), able to legally provide virtualized Windows 10 enterprise environments and to support Office 365 licensing in a multi-tenant cloud desktop offering. Full management and 24/7/365 U.S.-based support with access to Microsoft certified technicians is available.

. Evolve IP is a Qualified Multi-Tenant Hosting provider (QMTH), able to legally provide virtualized Windows 10 enterprise environments and to support Office 365 licensing in a multi-tenant cloud desktop offering. Full management and 24/7/365 U.S.-based support with access to Microsoft certified technicians is available. Industry-leading, audited compliance . The Evolve IP Compliance Cloud™, enables Evolve IP to provide Business Associate Agreements (BAA) and backing documentation for a wide variety of compliance requirements including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA; including Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health [HITECH]), HITRUST, International Organization for Standardization (ISO; including 9001 and 27001) and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Evolve IP's Compliance Cloud includes true client isolation, encryption in transit and at rest, private VLANs, firewalls and more.

. The Evolve IP Compliance Cloud™, enables Evolve IP to provide Business Associate Agreements (BAA) and backing documentation for a wide variety of compliance requirements including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA; including Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health [HITECH]), HITRUST, International Organization for Standardization (ISO; including 9001 and 27001) and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Evolve IP's Compliance Cloud includes true client isolation, encryption in transit and at rest, private VLANs, firewalls and more. Dedicated hardware options . Evolve IP offers a full holistic solution with certified Dell Wyse Thin Clients to help DaaS customers take full advantage of cloud computing.

. Evolve IP offers a full holistic solution with certified Dell Wyse Thin Clients to help DaaS customers take full advantage of cloud computing. Integrated Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) . IT administrators gain advanced performance monitoring with remote access. This award-winning management console enables IT to execute point-and-click configuration management, operating system management, patch management, performance reporting and scheduling of preventative maintenance routines, all from a single pane of glass.

. IT administrators gain advanced performance monitoring with remote access. This award-winning management console enables IT to execute point-and-click configuration management, operating system management, patch management, performance reporting and scheduling of preventative maintenance routines, all from a single pane of glass. Persistent, seamless personal user experience. The Evolve IP OneCloud Desktop delivers a modern look and feel for business users. For IT administrators, it delivers a single global portal view of desktops, support and hosted applications, regardless of location.

"The landscape of the desktop is going through significant changes. End users are more remote than ever before, working from home, the road or branch offices, and they are accessing corporate resources from a variety of devices. At the same time, IT is under immense pressure to enable this new mobile workforce without sacrificing security and control," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Evolve IP. "Over the last decade we've consistently gone back to our clients to understand their virtual desktop needs and requirements. The Evolve IP OneCloud Desktop is a direct reflection of what the market demands today, and how DaaS can be best delivered and managed from a technology perspective."

One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,900 enterprises and over 420,000 users in virtually every industry. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloud strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, IP phone systems / unified communications and collaboration, identity management, disaster recovery, virtual desktops, IaaS, and more. The Evolve IP OneCloud platform strategy is a proven preference for the majority of IT professionals and business executives. Evolve IP's Compliance Cloud™ provides assurances and dedicated expertise for organizations in: finance and banking, healthcare, hospitality, automotive, insurance, veterinary, legal, technology, retail and construction verticals.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

The cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for both cloud computing and communications; solutions that are designed to work together and with the applications you already use in your business. The Evolve IP OneCloud™ lets enterprises move a service at a time, to a secure, virtual private environment, and our analyst-acclaimed solutions are built on a world-class, compliant architecture that leverages the blue-chip technologies organizations already know and trust. Our long-term success is built on a business deploying more services with Evolve IP so we are invested in our clients' future. As a result, we are obsessed with providing superior service in every aspect of our client relationships and this has resulted in the industry's highest verified client satisfaction.

VMware, Horizon, Horizon DaaS, VMware Cloud, and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

