Evolve Launches Building Hospitality Program To Revitalize Communities In Need

DENVER, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve , a vacation rental hospitality company, has officially launched its Building Hospitality program, a transformative social responsibility initiative focused on repairing homes and revitalizing communities nationwide. Through the program, the company will donate one percent of every stay booked at Evolve.com and expects to surpass one million dollars in donations within the next year.

Travelers who already love Evolve's vetted and verified vacation rental homes can now feel even better knowing a portion of every transaction will go to keeping people in the homes they love, "every stay, every day." The Building Hospitality program helps those in need — the elderly, people with disabilities, veterans, and low-income households — by providing resources to make essential repairs that allow them to feel comfortable, safe, and welcome in their own homes.

"Most importantly, we see our commitment with Building Hospitality as the right thing to do. We're working to become the most trusted hospitality brand in vacation rental, and we know that trust can't exist without care. This is one way for us to care for the many communities we're a part of across the country," said Brian Egan, CEO and co-founder of Evolve. "This program is a natural expansion of our everyday focus on hospitality. For more than a decade, we've helped our guests have memorable experiences in homes they love. Now we're able to extend our spirit of hospitality to the people who need it most and our guests can feel great knowing that staying in our homes helps others stay in theirs."

Rehabilitation of housing ties deeply to Evolve's vision, as the company was founded under the belief that people deserve safe and comfortable accommodations — whether that be on vacation or at home.

Rebuilding Together , Evolve's first official Building Hospitality partner, shares that same belief. Together, the nonprofit and Evolve will focus on improving the safety and health of homes by providing essential home repairs and modifications in underserved communities, addressing the connection between health and housing, and preserving the existing affordable housing landscape across the U.S. Efforts will begin in Evolve's home city of Denver and expand to other areas across the country later this year.

This commitment to social responsibility is the latest step for Evolve, which has become one of the fastest growing vacation rental hospitality companies in North America. With its 24/7 support, Rest Easy promise, low-price guarantee, and flexible cancellation policies, Evolve ensures a stress-free rental experience for travelers while offering more than 15,000 properties in 750+ markets across North America.

For more information about how every booking contributes to this cause, or to book a stay, visit https://evolve.com/giving-back.

About Evolve

Evolve is a hospitality company with a mission to make renting a vacation home easy for both guests and owners. We help guests rest easy knowing our homes are verified, our support is 24/7, and if their stay doesn't meet our standards, we'll make it right. We also make vacation rental stress-free for homeowners, partnering with them to book more and keep more of what they earn thanks to our industry-low 10% management fee. Learn more at www.Evolve.com .

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities together across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org .

