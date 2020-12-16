Evolve Manufacturing Technologies to Produce Rapid COVID-19 Tests in Silicon Valley

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Manufacturing Technologies - a leading Bay-Area contract manufacturer - announces a partnership with biotech company Nanōmix to produce rapid antibody and antigen test kits in the fight against COVID-19. Months into the pandemic, long lines for testing as well as delays in getting results have hampered U.S. efforts to get the coronavirus under control. Now, this hand-held testing device will bring state-of-the-art technology from large laboratories into the palm of the hand.

This device reads and delivers the diagnostics in just 10 minutes at the very same place where people submit their samples. The system does not require advanced training and works with Bluetooth technology to quickly and securely deliver results digitally. This type of rapid testing is ideal for settings such as schools, hospitals and assisted living facilities where families need to know their COVID status as they enter the premises to visit their loved ones.

Nanōmix CEO and medical industry veteran David Ludvigson says rather than sending manufacturing of the devices overseas, Evolve will produce these rapid point-of-care tests at its Fremont, California, facility.

"We struggled for nearly 12 months with our prior vendor trying to get the product on line, produced in the way and timeframes we wanted," Ludvigson says. "Evolve came in and has done all of that in a matter of a couple of months. We found a great philosophical match, less than a 20-minute drive from where we are. We've been getting our first sets of products off Evolve's production lines. And we're getting ready to go into higher-volume production shortly."

Producing the tests at the Evolve Manufacturing facilities in the heart of the Bay Area allows Nanōmix engineers to work hand in hand with the factory, going through the assembly and quality control process.

"In my nearly two decades in this field, I have never been as proud as I am of our team's work in joining the fight against this devastating virus," Noreen King, CEO of Evolve Manufacturing Technologies, says. "One of our team members lost her mother to COVID-19 and wasn't able to visit her at the nursing home before she passed. Our mission now is to get rigorous and reliable testing systems in place so that no one else has to face these tragic circumstances."

Evolve Manufacturing Technologies Inc. is a contract manufacturer that offers innovative end-to-end manufacturing services for medical device and life-sciences companies. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Evolve operates a state-of-the-art 75,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. With a talented and diverse team of manufacturing professionals and strong core values, Evolve provides the expertise and capacity to meet market demand for high-quality production.

Nanōmix is the leader in the development of mobile, affordable point-of-care diagnostics. The company's handheld testing platform and assays provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time-to-diagnosis is critical for clinical decision-making and improved patient care.

