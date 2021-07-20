Evolve Media Announces ComingSoon Relaunch, New Look, New Managing Editor, More

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-based publisher of some of the most significant internet brands since 1996, has announced the debut of the all-new ComingSoon.

The ComingSoon relaunch includes a striking new visual refresh, content focus, and a robust movie and TV show database filled with important facts about everyone's favorite flicks and much more.

ComingSoon Redesign Puts Streaming At The Forefront

ComingSoon's love of the entertainment industry never changes, even though the industry itself does. As streaming services grow abundant in number and install base, they'll become increasingly important to the media landscape.

"Movie theaters are reopening, yet the writing is on the wall: streaming is here to stay and is only going to further disrupt entertainment and even social media," explained Anthony Severino, VP of Content & Operations at Evolve Media LLC.

"As an early member of the digital media industry, we've witnessed a change of the guard in several content categories," Aaron Broder, Founder and CEO of Evolve Media LLC, added. "Time and time again, our audience tells us through insights what the next trend is. We aim to be as far ahead of it as we can."

In addition to a new layout that makes streaming content more prominent, various content franchises, columns, and more will begin rolling out under a new editorial direction led by Tyler Treese.

Evolve Media LLC Names Tyler Treese New Managing Editor

Coinciding with the new content focus and website redesign, Tyler Treese has been named Managing Editor of ComingSoon.

Treese has worked across numerous Evolve Media LLC web properties and his track record of success made him an ideal candidate for leading this new content charge. Tyler's passions extend across nearly every content category Evolve Media LLC O&O websites represent, ranging from wrestling, MMA, video games, and much more.

"I'm thrilled to lead ComingSoon during such an exciting time in the industry. As streaming continues to be the preferred way that fans take in content, we want to service their needs," said Tyler Treese, Managing Editor for ComingSoon. "From the anime fan that binges an entire season in one day to the parent looking for a new family-friendly show to watch with their kids, ComingSoon aims to guide you to great streaming options while keeping you updated on the latest in entertainment news."

About Evolve Media LLC

Evolve Media LLC is a passion-based publisher established in 1996. As a pioneer in web-publishing, Evolve Media owned and operated websites represent the largest and longest-standing communities in the world. Beyond publishing, Evolve Media LLC partnership services have led to award-winning experiences built for globally recognized brands.

About ComingSoon

ComingSoon takes its audience beyond the reel, providing on-set reporting, interviews with award-winning directors, and ear-to-street entertainment news and rumors. From blockbusters to indie flicks, nostalgic classics to horror, streaming and much more – ComingSoon's experts help choose what to watch next.

SOURCE Evolve Media LLC