Evolve Media Unleashes Brand-New Look and Enhanced Functionality for DogTime & CatTime

Evolve's pet-focused platforms are striding into a new era, with comprehensive redesigns and upgraded systems.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-driven publisher of some of the most influential internet brands since 1996, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of DogTime.com and CatTime.com.

DogTime and CatTime Treats Audience with Fetching New Look & Faster Content Management System

The reimagined DogTime and CatTime websites are the latest exciting relaunches as part of the continued partnership between Evolve Media and leading web engineering firm, XWP.

Featuring a fully-revamped design and an upgraded, more user-friendly layout, the sites boast a significantly improved CMS for quicker content delivery and round-the-clock coverage of pet news, care tips, and breed information.

"The new designs of DogTime and CatTime offer a more engaging user experience aimed at increasing page dwell time and other key performance metrics," said Aaron Broder, CEO of Evolve Media. "We're excited to utilize the new technology and content for our diverse industry partners."

New Broader Content Coverage To Drive Diverse Pet-Centric Content, Inspire Pet Parenting

The updated DogTime and CatTime relaunch also includes a shift towards broader content coverage, focusing on the intricacies of pet care, behavior, and health, and highlighting unique stories from the pet world that might otherwise go unnoticed.

"DogTime and CatTime have a very pet-literate readership, and we see it as our role to engage with their existing interests and curiosities, while also serving as a gateway to new insights," said Todd Jacobs, Director of Content & Operations for Evolve Media. "Our team is passionate about pets and is always eager to spotlight the stories, tips, and information that can help our readers become even better pet parents."

For more information, please visit DogTime.com and CatTime.com.

For all PR inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Evolve Media LLC

Evolve Media LLC is a passion-driven publisher established in 1996. As a pioneer in web publishing, Evolve Media's owned and operated websites represent some of the largest and longest-standing communities in the world. Beyond publishing, Evolve Media LLC's partnership services have led to award-winning experiences built for globally recognized brands.

About DogTime and CatTime

DogTime and CatTime provide comprehensive coverage of all things related to dogs and cats, from breed information and care tips to the latest news in pet health and behavior. The sites are premier destinations for pet owners and enthusiasts looking for reliable, in-depth information.

  • DogTime Website: https://dogtime.com/
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DogTime/
  • CatTime Website: https://cattime.com/
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cattime/

SOURCE Evolve Digital Media

