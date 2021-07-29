eVolve MEP and PypeServer Introduce Pipe Spool Export Plugin

ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVolve MEP and PypeServer have released a new PypeServer plugin for eVolve Mechanical to help export pipe spools from Revit directly into PypeServer's native format with just one click. PypeServer can be used both by machine operators as well as remote detailers to support any production workflow.

By incorporating PypeServer export functionality, eVolve Mechanical extends its reach to the shop floor to facilitate prefab and modular construction. As PypeServer expands beyond pipe cutting in the near future, eVolve will broaden its export functionality to include hangers, copper and plastic pipe, and other components.

PypeServer imports the spools, nests the parts to minimize waste, cuts the parts with exceptional precision, and prints customized labels without the need for any machine programming. PypeServer works with a wide variety of pipe profiling machines and accounts for torch kerf, beam shape, and measured wall thickness to increase accuracy and minimize weld preparation time.

eVolve Mechanical is the leading vertical application for mechanical, plumbing and HVAC contractors who practice BIM/VDC in Revit. The software provides automation for LOD 350 system modeling, hanger layout, coordination and deliverables such as RTS exports, spools, packaging and MAJ exports for CAM.

About PypeServer

PypeServer is a leading provider of pipe cutting software for the construction, energy, shipbuilding, and other industries. PypeServer is standard equipment on Lincoln Electric's Vernon MPM pipe cutters as well as Machitech's Pipe Cut machines. For more information about PypeServer, visit www.pypeserver.com or the company's LinkedIn page.

About eVolve MEP

eVolve MEP is at the forefront of efforts by industry leaders globally to adopt the best technology to increase revenue, improve productivity, strengthen their workforce, and enhance quality and safety. eVolve MEP is MEP construction software that is focused on aligning construction departments around accurate, actionable information that can be leveraged to install faster, meet demanding schedules, and work as one unified team. For more information about eVolve MEP, visit www.eVolveMEP.com or the company's LinkedIn page.

SOURCE eVolve MEP