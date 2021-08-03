eVolve MEP Launches Game-Changing Materials Management Platform for Electrical Contractors

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVolve MEP, a leading software and services company dedicated to the construction industry, has launched eVolve Materials to improve materials planning, purchasing, tracking, and delivery. The new platform increases collaboration and installation speed by organizing all materials management in one place.

"We believe eVolve Materials is game-changing and what the industry has been waiting for," says Steve King, Product Manager, eVolve Materials. "All materials management lives in one place, providing ordering from the model and from the field. It's a simple but powerful solution."

eVolve Materials was developed by MEP contractors who understand the high cost of not having the right materials exactly when and where they are needed. Companies can easily determine material needs in the office and in the field, based on accurate purchasing information and tracking. This enables modelers and detailers to spend more of their time on their core competencies rather than managing field and fabrication requests from material lists.

eVolve Materials is focused on electrical contractors with a version for mechanical contractors to be released later in 2021. Materials can be purchased based on the Bill of Materials generated by Revit as well as easily ordered outside of the model and tracked from the field. This real-time exchange of pertinent, critical information between the field, fabrication facility, back office, and suppliers reduces the high cost of incorrect materials and installation delays.

King says eVolve Materials helps improve business outcomes by decreasing risk, aligning teams, and allowing companies to work faster and take on more projects. "Our clients are reporting significantly improved collaboration and adoption of company-wide standards as well as the removal of costly roadblocks so the field is more productive and efficient."

Electrical contractors can quickly create BOMs and kits as well as process hold for release orders and requisitions. The platform offers advantages for multiple team members. VDC managers can instantly export project material lists from Revit, while maintaining element information such as Level, Area, Kit ID, and Spool ID. Fabrication managers are supported with fabrication kitting and creating single and multi-level assemblies. Project managers and foremen are able to streamline field operations while purchasing departments can standardize requisition formats, track delivery and unfulfilled orders, and split items for requisitions.

eVolve MEP is at the forefront of efforts by industry leaders globally to adopt the best technology to increase revenue, improve productivity, strengthen their workforce, and enhance quality and safety. Built by contractors for contractors, we are a software and services company dedicated to the construction industry. We partner with Applied Software, one of the largest AEC, construction, fabrication and manufacturing system integrators in North America. www.eVolveMEP.com

SOURCE eVolve MEP

Related Links

http://www.eVolveMEP.com

