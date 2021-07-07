Evolve Mortgage Services Acquires E-Notary Seal and Achieves End-To-End Digital Closings

FRISCO, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Mortgage Services, a top provider of on-shore outsourced mortgage services, has closed its acquisition of E-Notary Seal LLC, which enables mortgage borrowers to remotely sign and notarize a document from anywhere on any device. Company officials say the transaction is the final piece Evolve needed to provide home lenders and title companies with a purely digital closing process.

As a technology provider, Evolve has seamlessly integrated a full library of SMART Docs, e-Sign, eNotary, eVault and e-Registry, services with modern technology for a post-pandemic world. In addition to digitizing the home purchase process for homebuyers, the Evolve platform is a collaborative system that can be utilized to complete other types of property transactions, including loss mitigation.

"RONs took off during the pandemic and are likely to permanently become the preferred method of notarizing documents when buying or selling a home," said Evolve Mortgage Services CEO Paul Anselmo. "Adding this piece of the puzzle is key to completing our vision of an entirely electronic lending process from disclosures to closing and delivery all under one platform as opposed to multiple integrations."

Dallas, Texas-based E-Notary Seal has a platform designed for public notaries that enables mortgage lenders and title insurance companies to take advantage of online notary services to close loans. It empowers users to quickly obtain a remote online notarization (RON) in all 50 states and provides a simple and innovative way to securely sign, notarize and send documents within minutes. The acquisition enables Evolve to provide closings for title and mortgage companies through a single, end-to-end digital process.

"There are many one trick pony-type closing vendors that complete some type of e-Closing component. But because they rely on older, disparate systems and are only one piece of the puzzle, they can only offer a band aid," Anselmo added. "We already had a full SMART Doc library and e-Sign capabilities. With this missing link in place, we're now the only provider capable of providing a complete digital mortgage in one platform. From disclosures to closing, eSign, eNote, eVault, eDelivery and now RONs, we can do it all."

E-Notary Seal was founded in 2019 by Felicia Grimes, a notary public who developed a better way to provide online notarizations. As part of the acquisition, Grimes has joined Evolve Mortgage Services as Vice President of the company's eMortgage division.

"I already knew Evolve Mortgage Services as one of the top mortgage outsourcing organizations," Grimes stated. "Paul and I regularly discussed the shortcomings of e-Closings and those conversations inspired me to create E-Notary Seal in 2019. So, the acquisition was an extension of our ongoing relationship."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Evolve Mortgage Services

Evolve Mortgage Services is a leading provider of on-shore outsourced mortgage solutions that have helped hundreds of clients dramatically grow and scale their mortgage operations. Founded and run by a team of industry veterans, Evolve provides seamless component or end-to-end loan services and creates custom strategies for each client. The firm has extensive experience in origination and post-closing services; institutional, whole loan, and servicing acquisition due diligence; collateral recovery HMDA and forensic compliance reviews; whole loan sales; agency deliveries; and TPR securitizations. Evolve is based in Frisco, Texas. For more information, visit www.EvolveMortgageServices.com.

About E-Notary Seal LLC

E-Notary Seal was founded in early 2019 in Texas, with the vision of creating a better way for organizations to take advantage of online notary services and continuing the growth of using notaries in the home closing process. E-Notary Seal allows users to perform online notary services in all 50 states with the best-in-class tools, processes, and technology. E-Notary Seal is centered on compliance, governance and quality, and our notaries are NNA certified with years of experience and are the best in the industry. Read more about E-Notary Seal at www.e-notaryseal.com.

