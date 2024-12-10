Evolve Named Medicaid Managed Care Company of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah-based Evolve has been named Medicaid Managed Care Company of the Year by Eldercare Review.

The award, announced in the Nov. 25, 2024, issue of Eldercare Review magazine, shows the impact of Evolve's unique service model, said Evolve president Spike Cheever.

The best medicine starts with a safe home. Home modifications as medicine is critical to implement and care managers have too much to coordinate each day. That's why Evolve take care managers out of construction! Evolve reduces administrative burdens and costs by giving care managers back time to help members with other medical services. Evolve's network of credentialed providers are safe and qualified to help members and Evolve ensures regulatory compliance and satisfaction. Evolve's services drive down the cost of institutionalized living and allow members to stay where they are happier; in their homes. Evolve's providers complete services like installing grab bars, widening doorways, converting tubs to walk-in or roll-in showers, installing air purifiers, automating the home, and applying pest control. Services like these help to improve activities of daily living for members across the United States. Evolve is located in Salt Lake City, Utah with networks of providers from coast-to-coast.

"It's wonderful to be recognized by our fellow peers in healthcare," Cheever said of the award. "This nomination came from subscribers of the publishing company. It's a comment on the effectiveness not just of our business, but of our ability to build collaborative, sustaining relationships with partners across the country."

Evolve's business model started with helping people use government benefits and other social programs to get the home modifications—shower grab bars, ramps and lifts, widened doorways, and the like—that allow them to continue living independently in the community, "aging in place." Study after study has shown that living at home as they age is the strong preference of the vast majority of people, but that isn't always possible without some changes to the home environment.

Success in the home modification sector, as well as feedback from clients and partners across the country, has led Evolve to expand into different types of home enhancements, from power backup systems that keep life supporting medical devices functioning to air purifiers,

Eldercare Review is an online platform and magazine that seeks "to be the dependable resource for families navigating the complex world of elder care," according to the company's website, www.eldercarereview.com/about-us/ The company recognizes "top service providers for eldercare" through a rigorous "multilayer" selection process involving nominations, research, and recommendations from an advisory board.

"Serving care managers, health plans, retirement communities, and healthcare providers, Evolve navigates the complex intersection of health care and home modification services to ensure that each resident's unique needs are met," reads the magazine's announcement.

"The company also simplifies the process of accessing medical benefits, making it easier for residents to obtain essential services and home modifications that improve their living conditions. By coordinating Medicaid coverage for health care services and home enhancements, Evolve helps ensure that residents receive the support they need without financial burden."

Evolve's unique service model has made the company an invaluable partner to managed-care companies navigating the intersection between client needs, care plans, and state and federal benefits. Evolve operates across state lines with deep knowledge of how to best navigate publicly funded programs, as well as an extensive network of local contractors who can get jobs done quickly and in ways that best meet clients' needs.

The company currently operates in nine states, with continual plans for expansion. The company handles more than 3,000 service requests each year and partners with nearly two dozen national and regional health plans and state programs.

For more information about Evolve, visit www.evolve-emod.com .

