Evolve Orthopedic Partners Welcomes Syracuse Orthopedics Specialists and New York Spine & Wellness Center to Its Organization

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Orthopedic Partners (Evolve), a physician-led management services organization (MSO), is proud to announce a significant expansion of its network through a strategic partnership with Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS) and New York Spine & Wellness Center (NYS&WC). This collaboration unites three of Upstate New York's foremost providers of orthopedic and broader musculoskeletal care – OrthoNY, SOS and NYS&WC – who have a long-standing history of working together to deliver comprehensive, integrated services to the region.

New York Spine & Wellness Center Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists

"We are proud to partner with OrthoNY and New York Spine & Wellness Center as part of Evolve Orthopedic Partners," said Todd Battaglia, MD, President of Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists. "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our practice and for patient care in Upstate New York. Through this strategic collaboration, we can share knowledge, resources and best practices – ultimately allowing us to deliver even more comprehensive and innovative orthopedic care to our communities. We look forward to working together to further elevate the standard of care for all our patients."

"Today's patients are empowered consumers with more options than ever before when seeking orthopedic care," said Jerry Tillinger, chief executive officer of Evolve. "We recognize that individuals carefully consider their choices, and our mission is to ensure that once they select the practice that best fits their needs, our affiliated care teams can remain fully devoted to what matters most – patient care. By bringing together the strengths and expertise of OrthoNY, Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists and New York Spine & Wellness Center under a unified network, we are able to offer enhanced support and resources that benefit our physicians and the communities they serve."

"For years, we at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists recognized the incredible potential of working closely with NYS&WC and OrthoNY to improve musculoskeletal care across our region," said Seth S. Greenky, MD, orthopedic surgeon with SOS specializing in joint replacement. "While we all shared a vision to collaborate and elevate our services, the complexities of aligning three independent practices always proved daunting."

"The support and expertise provided by Evolve Orthopedic Partners have finally enabled us to bridge those gaps and make this partnership a reality," said Robert Tiso, MD of New York Spine & Wellness Center. "With Evolve's guidance, we can now focus on delivering the best possible care to our patients – together."

With the addition of SOS, NYS&WC and their three ambulatory surgery center locations, Evolve now supports over 325 providers, 17 offices and 6 ambulatory surgery centers across upstate New York. This transformative partnership furthers Evolve's mission to support the growth and clinical autonomy of its affiliated physicians and in doing so advance both quality and access to care within the communities it serves. With its headquarters in New York's Capital Region, Evolve is actively exploring continued growth within and beyond its existing footprint.

Media Contact:

Liz Weir

Chief Marketing Officer

LevLane Advertising

[email protected]

About Evolve Orthopedic Partners (Evolve)

Evolve Orthopedic Partners is a physician-led orthopedic practice and ambulatory surgery center MSO that delivers the operational support, strategic guidance and experienced leadership that physicians need to thrive – without compromising their independence or identity. By seamlessly managing the complexities of practice and ambulatory surgery center administration behind the scenes, Evolve enables physicians to focus on delivering exceptional patient care. For more information, please visit evolveorthopedic.com.

About Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS)

Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists is Central New York's regional leader in providing high-quality, comprehensive orthopedic care. Founded in 1999, its team of experienced orthopedic physicians and support staff offer state-of-the-art care, from diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and recovery. For more information, visit sosbones.com.

About New York Spine & Wellness Center (NYS&WC)

The New York Spine and Wellness Center works to provide compassionate, state-of-the-art interventional spine and wellness care for its patients. NYS&WC works to improve the quality of life by diminishing pain, developing the ability to cope with pain, promoting functionality and work capacity and enhancing its patients' wellness. For more information, visit nyspineandwellness.com.

SOURCE Evolve Orthopedic Partners