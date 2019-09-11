Evolve Yogically -- Body, Mind, and Soul With Yoga Teacher Training and Retreats in India and Nepal

Headquartered in Rishikesh, India, the learning experience at the school goes beyond mere physical asanas. The curriculum covers—practice of the traditional forms – Hatha and Ashtanga, along with other yogic disciplines like meditation, pranayama, yoga philosophy, spiritual discourses or Satsang along with teaching methodology, workshops and more.

Their motto is simple – spread the ancient wisdom everywhere and create an enlightening path to health and wellness. To match up to this realization, special significance is provided to the curriculum of the courses, which is also adhere to the guidelines of Yoga Alliance.

The school conducts Yoga Teacher Training for 200 hour, 300 hour and 500 hour category.

The 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Program is a month long journey which acts as a foundational stage from where one can take forwards his/her yogic journey. The core focus of this training is on personal growth through yoga asanas, adjustment & alignment sessions, yoga philosophy and more. The 300 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Program is best suited for 200 Hour registered Yoga Teachers who wish to enhance their yoga practice with in-depth study and deeper exploration of Yoga. The 500 Hour YTTC is a 2-month long training with a comprehensive course curriculum consisting both the 200 Hour YTTC and 300 Hour YTTC.

Rishikul Yogshala also organizes yoga retreats in India and Nepal. These retreats are specially suited for those who wish to take a break from their mundane lives or just enhance their yoga practice.

Since its inception in the year 2010, the school has come a long way and has established itself as an accomplished Yoga school carrying forward the ancient holistic practice with authenticity and honesty.

About Us: One of the best reviewed yoga schools, Rishikul Yogshala has affiliation to Yoga Alliance USA and has been in operation for around 9 years. Headquartered in Rishikesh, the school also provides a peaceful abode for learning and growth with yoga in Kerala and Nepal.

