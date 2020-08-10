Evolved Acquires European Esports Agency to Boost Its Global Presence

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an important move to bolster its global player representation business, Evolved, an award-winning esports agency home to many of the most successful esports players and content creators in the world, announced today that the company has acquired ARC, a fast-growing French esports agency founded by alumni of global media company Webedia's esports division.

"The team at ARC has a proven track record of success in representing top esports talent in Europe, and fighting as hard as possible for their clients," says Ryan Morrison, CEO of Evolved. "In working together, we'll set the standard for player representation in Europe and make great strides to support the European esports scene. I'm pleased to welcome the team to the Evolved family and look forward to uniting our efforts to grow our reach and support our mission across the globe."

Led by notable esports agent Nathan Laprade, the group will continue to operate out of Paris, France and service clients across Europe. The agents, who already have a strong presence in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), will also bring their clients from Rocket League, Call of Duty, FIFA, Fortnite, and beyond. Laprade also brings his experienced team, including well-respected agents Cyril Bergès and Raphaël Luque, to Evolved's European operations.

"Joining Evolved is a big step for our players and us," says Nathan Laprade, president of ARC, and now Evolved's Director of Esports for Europe. "As pioneers in the European region, we have been bringing value to players' careers for years, and we are thrilled that our efforts will be strengthened with our partners at Evolved who stand for the same values as us. This move will benefit our players greatly, as they will gain access to a world-class team who will, with us, support their professional development, protect their interests in negotiations, and secure new opportunities throughout their careers."

Evolved has demonstrated repeat success supporting its clients in their endeavors, recently representing notable former Overwatch League stars Jay "Sinatraa" Won, Corey "Corey" Nigra and Andrej "Babybay" Francisty in their transitions to the new competitive game Valorant as players on popular esports organizations Sentinels and FaZe Clan. Evolved has negotiated more player deals than any other agency, and has over the years expanded into the representation of digital content creators through its consulting arm and worked with global brands to support their influencer activation efforts.

For Evolved Talent Agency media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Evolved

Related Links

https://evolvedtalent.com

