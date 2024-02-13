Evolved by Nature Announces New Chief Financial Officer, Commercial Vice President And Two New Board Members to Support Next Chapter of Growth for the Leading Biotechnology Company

Industry veterans bring finance, beauty and tech expertise to globally commercialize Evolved By Nature's Activated Silk™ biotechnology

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolved By Nature, a biotechnology company designing performance-based peptides from nature that increase performance and sustainability of the living barriers and surfaces that surround us, from replacement coating for PFAS chemistry in leather finishing, to non-toxic bioactives in personal care, to drug discovery for epithial and inflammatory diseases, today announces the recent appointment of new Chief Financial Officer, Shalini Urankar and Vice President, Commercial, Germano Coelho. The company also welcomes two distinguished experts across beauty and technology to its Board of Directors: Christine Dagousset and Francis Ebong.

President and Co-Founder of Evolved By Nature, Dr. Rebecca Lacouture shares, "We're extremely excited to be welcoming Shalini and Germano to the Evolved By Nature management team, and to be joined by Christine and Francis at the board level." She adds,"We consider our mission to advance human health and the health of the planet as a critical contribution toward the achievement of a more sustainable future, and the unique subject matter expertise that these four individuals have brought to that mission is incredibly powerful. It is not enough to discover, we must leverage knowhow and technology to scale and globally distribute economically viable solutions if we are to have the impact needed to realize our purpose. Our already strong team has been supercharged with their arrival."

Shalini Urankar

Shalini Urankar joins Evolved By Nature with over 15 years of experience in the finance sector, including P&L management, product and retail strategy, and innovative cost management. Previously, Urankar served as CFO for the Americas at Iron Mountain, managing finance and operations for a multi-billion-dollar business unit. Urankar also served as COO at Demeter Technologies, and led Finance and Strategy at Procter & Gamble for brands such as Pampers, Always, Cascade, and Febreze. She started her career in Technology doing product development at LSI Logic, and later Intel Corp., leading a team of chip wizards before earning her MBA at the University of Chicago.

Germano Coelho

Germano Coelho joins Evolved By Nature with over 24 years of commercial experience in the specialty chemicals and ingredients sector as a P&L leader responsible for driving growth and leading global commercial and operations teams. Prior to Evolved By Nature, Germano served as President at Hallstar Beauty & Personal Care Company, SVP at Vantage Performance Materials and served 17 years at Evonik in Brazil, Germany and the US where he earned his MBA from Syracuse University and held sales, marketing and operational leadership roles across 4 different business units.

Christine Dagousset

Christine Dagousset most recently served as the Global Open Innovation Officer at Chanel, where she developed, strategically evaluated, and implemented the iconic brand's long term business initiatives, as well as invested and supported innovative startups. Prior, Dagousset served in several executive leadership roles at Chanel including Global President of Fragrances and Beauty, responsible for the whole P&L of the business, EVP of Chanel USA Fragrances and Beauty, among other positions, after spending a decade at L'Oréal in product development and management. Dagousset's current directorships include Olaplex, a publicly traded hair care brand to improve hair health, and until December 2023, Capsum, a developer of cosmetic innovation technologies, and Detox Market, a clean beauty marketplace.

Francis Ebong

Francis Ebong most recently served as Managing Director at X (formerly Google X), where he focused on scaling early-stage projects to solve some of the world's most challenging problems. His time at X included the incubation and spin-out of Mineral, an independent Alphabet company using artificial intelligence, machine perception, and robotics to transform sustainability in agriculture. Previously, Ebong was Director of Global Operations & Partnerships at Facebook, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Arch Capital Group and The Social Progress Imperative.

About Evolved By Nature:

Founded in 2013 in Boston, MA, Evolved By Nature is a biotechnology company that creates sustainable, renewably sourced molecules that make barriers better. Whether that barrier is human skin, apparel, or almost anything with a surface, Activated Silk™ biotechnology leverages natural silk peptides to protect and enhance those barriers, while being healthier for people and the planet than the existing petrochemical solutions. Evolved By Nature is unlocking applications for Activated Silk™ biotechnology within leather, textiles, personal care, aesthetic medicine, therapeutics and more, with limitless possibilities. www.evolvedbynature.com

