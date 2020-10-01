Evolved By Nature Debuts Luxurious Silk-Based Gel Hand Sanitizer And Hand Moisturizer On-Air In Collaboration With QVC

"The World Health Organization recommends applying hand sanitizer for 20 - 30 seconds, completely coating every surface of the hands," says co-founder and COO Dr. Rebecca Lacouture, "This means people are using an unprecedented amount on their skin. We evolved hand sanitizer for today's use, effectively killing 99.99% of germs while leaving hands feeling silky soft and smooth."

QVC customers will have access to a four pack of products, including three This Is Gel Hand Sanitizers and one This Is Hand Therapy moisturizer.

This Is Gel Hand Sanitizer contains 70% alcohol and kills 99.99% of bacteria on skin. It includes Activated Silk™ technology – pure silk in liquid form – which keeps hands feeling luxuriously silky smooth and soft. The formula is purposefully designed to be used as a hydrating everyday skincare product and dries quickly with no lingering stickiness or scent. With just four ingredients total, Evolved By Nature's gel hand sanitizer contains no liquid plastics that are harsh on skin, including petroleum-based acrylates, benzalkonium chloride (BZK), or synthetic fragrances.

This Is Hand Therapy moisturizer completes the Healthy Hands System as a complement to the gel hand sanitizer. Also formulated with Activated Silk, it is a luxurious and ultra-moisturizing nighttime hand treatment. The formula leaves hands feeling soft, hydrated and velvety smooth without parabens, phthalates or synthetic chemicals.

"People are paying more attention than ever to the ingredients in their skincare and what they are applying to their faces," adds Dr. Lacouture. "We extended this idea to our hand care products, evolving hand sanitizer to feel like a luxurious serum while remaining incredibly effective, and creating a moisturizer that leaves hands feeling like they spent a day at a spa."

The Evolved By Nature Healthy Hands System will debut on-air on QVC on Saturday, October 3, 2020. In the future, the Healthy Hands System products will also be available in various sizes on www.qvc.com .

About Evolved By Nature

Evolved By Nature™ is on a mission to create products that are better performing, and healthier for people and the planet. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Evolved By Nature's chemistry platform is based on its patented Activated Silk™ technology, which is pure silk in liquid form. Activated Silk, replaces many of the harsh, hidden synthetic polymers, plastics and additives commonly used to make products in industries ranging from apparel to personal care to medical. Activated Silk can be configured into dozens of different molecular compositions to achieve desired results. Evolved By Nature is backed by a diverse group of investors, including The Kraft Group, Jeff Vinik, Roy Disney and Chanel.

