Evolved By Nature Launches Two Biotech Beauty Ingredients at NYSCC

BOSTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolved by Nature, a sustainable biotechnology company focused on pioneering peptide chemistry, will be debuting two bioactive ingredients at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists Suppliers Day show in New York City on May 1 -2 of this year. The ingredients, Activated Silk™ 33B and Activated Silk™ 27P, will be showcased by Barentz, the biotech company's North American distribution partner.

The ingredients are the first two peptides to be launched in Evolved By Nature's ever-expanding Activated Silk™ platform, which is designed to promote three core tenants of skin health – homeostasis, regeneration, and renewal. Activated Silk™ 33B is a barrier boosting bioactive designed to advance the appearance of healthy skin by supporting the natural production of claudin, a protein that binds a healthy skin barrier together. It is clinically proven to result in healthy, younger looking skin, reduce transepidermal water loss, and result in a reduction in the appearance of redness, irritation and other signs of a compromised skin barrier – even with symptoms associated with eczema prone skin. The innovative ingredient is designed to work in formulas including water-based, low-viscosity and high sheer products, where other barrier ingredients such as ceramides and petrolatum can't be incorporated, and because it remains on skin after rinsing it can be effectively delivered in rinse-off product such as soaps and cleansers.

Activated Silk™ 27P is an innovative bioactive supporting natural collagen production, unlocking unique and powerful efficacies for anti-aging formulas. Unlike commonly used ingredients like retinols which primarily stabilize existing collagen, Activated Silk™ 27P actively supports the natural production of collagen type 1, the most prevalent form of collagen in the skin, to facilitate a more robust collagen matrix. This has been clinically proven to dramatically reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, visibly improve skin elasticity, as well as reduce the appearance of redness. In has been benchmarked against TGF-β, the gold standard for collagen production for scientific collagen studies. Activated Silk™ 27P also has clear advantages over harsh ingredients commonly used to address aging given that it is non-irritating to skin, even when combined with UV exposure. It also has superior stability compared to commonly used ingredients such as Vitamin C.

Both sustainable peptides follow Evolved By Nature's philosophy of using the power of biotechnology to unlock and create new ingredients from natural, renewable resources. "With the launch of Activated Silk 33B and Activated Silk 27P, we're proving that nature and biotechnology can work hand in hand to create the next generation of foundational skincare actives. It's a very exciting time, and NYSCC is the perfect venue for our partner, Barentz, to bring these ingredients to brands looking toward the future", says Germano Coelho, Evolved By Nature's Vice President, Commercial.

About Evolved By Nature: Founded in 2013 in Boston, MA, Evolved By Nature is a biotechnology company that creates sustainable, renewably sourced molecules that make barriers better. Whether that barrier is human skin, apparel, or almost anything with a surface, Activated Silk™ biotechnology leverages naturally derived silk peptides to protect and enhance those barriers, while being healthier for people and the planet than the existing petrochemical and synthetic solutions. Evolved By Nature is unlocking applications for Activated Silk™ biotechnology within personal care, aesthetic medicine, therapeutics, fashion supply chains and more, with limitless possibilities. www.evolvedbynature.com.

About Barentz

Barentz is a leading global life science and specialty performance ingredients distributor. The company sources branded specialty ingredients from leading manufacturers worldwide and its ingredient experts provide value-added technical support which includes pre-mixing, blending, ingredient formulation and ingredient testing from its state-of-the-art, customized formulation centers and application laboratories in EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Established in 1953, Barentz has operations in more than 70 countries with a strong presence in Europe and North America and a rapidly growing network in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. With a turnover of circa €2.5 billion, the company employs around 2,500 people worldwide and serves over 25,000 customers. For more information, visit: www.barentz.com.

SOURCE Evolved by Nature