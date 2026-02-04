Evolved Dentistry Dallas Redefines Dental Care with Innovative Whole-Body Approach

Throughout February, patients will receive 20% off groundbreaking procedures that address depression, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder and more.

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For most people, a visit to the dentist typically means cleanings, fillings and reminders to floss. But Evolved Dentistry Dallas is redefining what dental care can be, taking a comprehensive, whole‑body approach that blends advanced dental expertise with innovative treatments that support oral health, mental wellness, body sculpting and facial aesthetics.

"There is a clear and powerful connection between oral health and overall wellness, and that connection guides everything we do," said founder Gary E. Alhadef, DDS, who has practiced cosmetic and family dentistry for more than 40 years. "At Evolved Dentistry Dallas, we focus on the bigger picture, offering painless, noninvasive treatments that are clinically proven to support a healthier, higher‑quality life. That's why we are offering the latest technology for depression, aesthetics, injury recovery, incontinence and even body sculpting."

One of the cutting-edge procedures at Evolved Dentistry is EMFACE, an FDA-cleared, noninvasive treatment that uses heat and muscle stimulation to tone and tighten facial skin and build collagen for a more natural, youthful appearance. EMFACE also relaxes the facial muscles involved in TMJ discomfort, jaw tension and clenching. TMJ disorder affects up to 12 million people in the U.S., according to the Cleveland Clinic. EMFACE doesn't require needles, numbing or downtime. For best results, Dr. Alhadef recommends six 22-minute treatments.

Approximately 38% of Americans experience mood declines during the winter, according to the American Psychiatric Association. Evolved Dentistry Dallas is one of the first practices in the area to offer EXOMIND, an FDA-cleared brain-stimulation treatment designed to ease symptoms of depression, anxiety and OCD and improve cognitive functioning. Using noninvasive magnetic pulses, EXOMIND targets areas of the brain that regulate emotions and self-control. For best results Dr. Alhadef recommends six 30-minute sessions over three weeks.

For fat reduction, muscle growth and recovery from injury or surgery, the clinic also offers Emsculpt NEO. This noninvasive treatment uses muscle activation and heat to burn fat and tone muscles in hard-to-reach areas, and can also restore function and reduce pain after an injury.

Through February, Evolved Dentistry Dallas is offering 20% off when you purchase a package series of these treatments.

To make an appointment, call 214-368-2434. Additional information is available at evolveddentistrydallas.com.

