Evolved Talent Agency Announces Exclusive Representation for Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa

Significant milestone follows Evolved's accelerated growth in 2023 landing Félix "xQc" Lengyel's $100 million Kick deal and signing new high-profile clients including the Botez sisters

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolved Talent Agency announced Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa, the most viewed female creator on Kick and Twitch, is now represented exclusively by Evolved. While Evolved works with the top creators in digital entertainment, this announcement is of notable significance, because no female content creator is as prolific as Amouranth.

Evolved has worked with Siragusa for years, however the pivotal moment for the partnership was in June 2023 when Evolved landed Siragusa's industry shattering deal with Kick. This accelerated Siragusa's rise to the #1 most watched female creator on both Kick and Twitch. She has since amassed over 14.5 million followers across multiple streaming and social media platforms, and she was named a Forbes Top Creator in 2023.

"Our mission at Evolved is, first and foremost, to support the next generation of digital entertainers reach their fullest potential as creators," said Ryan Morrison, CEO of Evolved Talent Agency. "Representing Amouranth exclusively is an exciting milestone for us, because our team has worked hard for a long time to earn her trust and demonstrate how we could help her achieve top-tier success. Today, we celebrate her incredible achievements and are deeply proud to be her exclusive talent agency."

The Evolved team members supporting Siragusa and helping fuel her success are:

Ryan Morrison , CEO

, CEO Christina Housenick , Head of Growth

, Head of Growth Vinny Fiacco , Director of Talent

, Director of Talent Dan Hevia , Agent

, Agent Britt Rivera , Agent

, Agent Morgan Bancroft , Executive Assistant

Siragusa also recently announced she surpassed $50 million gross revenue on just one of her many platforms and aims to grow her brand through Evolved's exclusive representation.

"I aim to diversify my digital income into traditional spaces and expand my brand into all branches of entertainment, and Evolved is the only talent agency I trust to help me do that," said Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa. "After working with so many agencies, it's rare to find an organization that caters to my individual needs and doesn't make me feel like just a number."

In addition to becoming Siragusa's exclusive talent agency, Evolved also landed other notable deals for their clients over the past year, including Félix "xQc" Lengyel's non-exclusive $100 million deal with Kick. They also signed new clients including the Botez sisters, "fanfan," Anna Cramling, "Pinkydoll," and "k3soju."

After a series of challenging shifts to the content creator landscape, Evolved is optimistic for creators and platforms in 2024 and beyond. Content creators are at the forefront of digital entertainment, utilizing their creativity and hard work to push the medium forward. Their unique talents create a wealth of opportunities, as they are building legacies and shaping the future of this space.

Launching into 2024, Evolved is excited to continue supporting clients like Amouranth, xQc, and Kitboga with their new ventures, as well as supporting businesses with their go-to-market strategy with creators in the digital space. Evolved is also broadening their portfolio to other platforms such as YouTube and TikTok and forging new partnerships for their clients.

About Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa is a leading variety content creator with over 14.5 million followers across streaming and social media platforms. Siragusa is the most viewed female creator on Twitch and Kick, and she was named a Forbes Top Creator in 2023.

About Evolved Talent Agency

Evolved Talent Agency works with talent from around the world, elevating passions into careers.

An award winning agency, Evolved represents passionate content creators who entertain and inspire millions of fans from around the world. Evolved is also the leading esports agency and a global marketing and consulting partner for diverse brands. Evolved's CEO Ryan Morrison is also the Founding Partner of Morrison Cooper LLP, offering expert legal services for leading creators and esports players. For the list of star talent Evolved represents, visit evolvedtalent.com.

