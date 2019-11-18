Evolven Granted New U.S. Patent for Automated Dependency Mapping

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolven Software , provider of leading Change Analytics software for enterprise cloud, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted it a new patent encompassing a unique approach to IT environment dependency mapping.

Evolven's Change Analytics technology enables IT professionals to track actual changes in on-premises and cloud IT environments. The system automatically analyzes risk of detected granular changes carried out in the end-to-end environment, correlating investigated performance and stability issues to changes causing them, and proactively identifying changes that could cause future issues.

One key aspect of effectively and efficiently resolving IT issues is a detailed understanding of the IT system and of its environment in general. Multi-tiered enterprise systems typically include a plethora of heterogeneous components located at various layers of the information technology stack and possibly spread over multiple areas of the IT environment. Since these components typically depend on one another, a change in one component could affect the behavior of another component or even cause it to cease functioning completely.

These dependencies might contain cross-product and cross-host dependencies, they require in-depth expert knowledge to be identified manually, and they also frequently change over time. Thus keeping track of them can be a challenge.

Evolven's newly patented technology enables automated dependency discovery. In effect, it builds an IT component dependency graph by looking for references between components while crawling their configuration data at a granular level.

Most vendors in the industry either employ indirect methods based on analysis of network activity and load processing or intrusive methods based on fault injections and perturbations. These methods, however, have several drawbacks.

In contrast, Evolven's newly patent technology employs a different approach—one based on 'reading' actual specified configurations.

"Being able to automatically and accurately map dependencies between environment components is critical to not only enhance root cause analysis but to prevent incidents from happening in the first place," stated Sasha Gilenson, Evolven CEO. "As enterprise applications typically include numerous components at various layers and spread over multiple areas of IT environments, and as these components commonly depend on each other, a deep understanding of the dependencies in IT environment is essential."

Evolven Software has been granted U.S. Patent No. US20190081861A1.

This patented technology accomplishes the following:

Accelerates root-cause analysis and so shortens time spent troubleshooting

Prevents performance and stability incidents

Allows companies to avoid compliance and security issues by automatically detecting unauthorized and undesired changes

"By leveraging Evolven's exclusive machine learning capabilities, enterprises can make important correlations across silos, recognize patterns, automatically identify anomalies, detect unauthorized changes, and apply efficient troubleshooting by intelligent root-cause analysis," said Boštjan Kaluža, Chief Data Scientist at Evolven. "With Evolven's AIOps capabilities, IT professionals can generate actionable insights from huge amounts of operations data, thereby minimizing the time needed to find and diagnose stability issues, preventing outages and downtimes, and enhancing IT support around critical business services."

About Evolven

While we all recognize that unknown changes are the root cause of most stability issues, IT nonetheless struggles to identify what has actually changed. Evolven allows enterprises to track all actual changes that have occurred in their environment, using machine learning to detect and prioritize the riskiest ones. With Evolven, IT Operations, DevOps, and ITSM teams experience fewer incidents, faster MTTR, and improved productivity.

Evolven is a recognized AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) leader and was named IDC Innovator of the year in 2017 and Gartner as a Cool Vendor in IT Operations . Evolven has also been included in Red Herring Top 100 North America. TiE 50 Top Startups , 20 Most Promising Data Center Solution Providers, Top 10 Banking Analytics Solution Provider, and was recipient of ITOA50 awards .

