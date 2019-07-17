Evolven is Granted a New U.S. Patent for Its Change Grouping Analytics Technology in IT Environments

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolven Software , provider of the leading Change Analytics software for the enterprise cloud, today announced that it was granted a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent covers its unique "change grouping analytics" technology that features a major part of the company's Changes Analytics solutions (which analyze and prioritize changes to configuration parameters of applications in information technology systems).

Specifically, the granted patent covers these capabilities:

Multi-level clustering of changes based on similar characteristics (e.g. environment, action, artifact, impact, insight)

The assignment of each cluster with a descriptor (based on context-free grammar)

The identification of potential IT issues before they occur, or the ad-hoc investigation capabilities, based on the grouping technology

'Change Grouping' capabilities are essential today, as an average business system includes tens or hundreds of thousands of configuration parameters. If any of these parameters are misconfigured or omitted, the change may negatively affect proper operations of the IT system.

Evolven Change Analytics technology helps IT professionals keep track of configuration changes carried out in IT and cloud environments.

Evolven detects and analyzes granulars changes carried out in the hybrid cloud environment. The collected changes are grouped into clusters, represent IT actions that caused change to multiple configuration items.

Contextual-based grouping may include item location (e.g. similar root file path), environment (e.g. which operating system and what hardware is used), version and other details. The clustering may be performed in multiple levels wherein a different distance measure is used in each level, to further improve the clustering process of the configuration items.

This method provides extremely valuable analytics and insights to IT and business users, allowing them to prevent and better manage problems that can occur in IT systems, thereby significantly reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR).

"Changes are the root cause for over 90% of our customers' performance and stability issues," said Sasha Gilenson, Evolven CEO. "This patent strengthens the unique value of our Change Analytics technology that allows enterprises to track issues back to the changes that caused them originally for fast troubleshooting and future prevention."

Evolven's technology has been granted U.S. Patent No. US20170195178A1

Evolven's patented technology helps companies:

Accelerate root-cause analysis and troubleshooting time

Prevent performance and stability incidents

Avoid compliance and security issues by automatically detecting unauthorized and undesired changes

"By leveraging Evolven's exclusive machine learning capabilities, enterprises can make important correlations across silos, recognize patterns, automatically identify anomalies, detect unauthorized changes and apply efficient troubleshooting by smart root cause analysis," said Boštjan Kaluža, Chief Data Scientist at Evolven. "With Evolven's AIOPs capabilities, IT professionals can generate actionable insights behind the huge amount of operations data, minimizing the time to find and diagnose stability issues, preventing outages and downtimes, and enhancing IT support around critical business services."

About Evolven

While we all know that unknown changes are the root cause of most stability issues, IT still struggles to figure out what actually changes. Evolven allows enterprises to finally track all actual changes carried out in their environment. It uses machine learning to detect and prioritize the riskiest ones. With Evolven, IT Operations, DevOps and ITSM teams experience fewer incidents, faster MTTR, and improved productivity.

Evolven is a recognized AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations ) leader and was named IDC Innovator of the year in 2017, Gartner as a Cool Vendor in IT Operations . Evolven is also the winner of the Red Herring Top 100 North America , TiE 50 Top Startups , 20 Most Promising Data Center Solution Providers, Top 10 Banking Analytics Solution Provider, and ITOA50 awards .

