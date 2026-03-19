Evolvending Accelerates Airport Expansion with New Automated Dining Locations in Florida and South Carolina

New locations at Southwest Florida and Charleston airports build on Evolvending's automated dining network across major hubs including Boston Logan International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Dallas Love Field

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolvending, a leader in modern automated dining, today announced the launch of new automated dining locations at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Charleston International Airport (CHS), further accelerating the company's expansion across U.S. travel hubs.

Travelers at both airports can now enjoy freshly heated, ready-to-eat meals and premium snacks on demand through Evolvending's self-service kiosks — delivering a fast, convenient option before boarding.

"We're excited about our launch and the strong reception from travelers in Fort Myers and Charleston," said Valentina Ellison, CEO of Evolvending. "Demand for high-quality, on-demand dining continues to accelerate, and through our deep airport and brand relationships plus innovative technology powered by ART, we are rapidly expanding both our footprint and our portfolio of restaurant partners."

Evolvending features a growing lineup of nationally recognized brands, including California Pizza Kitchen®, White Castle®, Wow Bao®, and Dirty Cookie®, giving travelers access to premium restaurant favorites around the clock.

"California Pizza Kitchen already serves travelers through several airport restaurants, and Evolvending gives us a powerful new way to expand that presence," said Michael Beacham, President of CPK Global at California Pizza Kitchen. "Their automated retail platform helps bring the CPK brand to more travelers in high-traffic environments while maintaining the quality and innovation our guests expect."

Airport leaders say technology helps meet growing passenger expectations for speed and convenience.

"Charleston International Airport is committed to enhancing the passenger experience by offering convenient, high-quality dining options that meet the needs of today's traveler," said Elliott Summey, President and CEO of Charleston International Airport. "These new self-service kiosks provide quick access to well-known brands and fresh food around the clock, ensuring that travelers and airport employees alike have great options no matter when they're in the terminal."

The Fort Myers and Charleston openings build on Evolvending's rapid growth across major transportation hubs. The company currently operates more than 30 kiosks across major airports and transit hubs, with over 50 additional locations planned for launch in the coming months. Evolvending continues to scale quickly as airports seek flexible, labor-efficient solutions that enhance the passenger experience while maximizing concession revenue.

About Evolvending

Evolvending is a leader in modern automated retail, delivering innovative, self-service food and beverage solutions designed for today's on-the-go travelers. By blending smart hardware, intuitive software, and data-driven operations, the company enables fresh, premium hot and cold food availability around the clock. Evolvending operates across high-traffic transportation hubs — including airports, train stations, and travel plazas — in markets such as Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Fort Myers. Its modular, technology-forward platform helps partners expand retail access, streamline labor, and serve guests wherever they are.

For more information, visit www.evolvending.com.

Editor's Note: Photos available upon request

Media Contact:

Brian Siemienas

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SOURCE Evolvending