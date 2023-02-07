EVOLVERE, a fast-growing and innovative provider of cognitive enhancers, is rated one of the market's best brands by discerning customers who seek to increase their mental energy and focus. This brand is worth serious consideration. Its QUANTUMiND product is being considered by many as a possible safe and non-addicting alternative to Adderall.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOLVERE has been recognized by Retailer News Network for offering the best new product opportunity in the nootropics supplement and ADHD treatment markets. The company's QUANTUMiND line of supplements combines the best nootropics to improve alertness and mental clarity in a formulation superior to those of its competitors, many of which are larger, better-known brands fighting for an increased revenue share in this very competitive and fast-growing market segment. EVOLVERE is the superior brand in virtually every important aspect and is on an impressive trajectory. [ read complete release ]

Nootropics have become increasingly popular in recent years among a wide range of demographic groups. Research carried out in 2021 shows that 66% of consumers globally are now interested in cognitive health products, up from 53% three years earlier. The global brain health supplements industry size was nearly $7.69 billion in 2021 and is set to increase to about $15.75 billion by 2030 , with a compound annual growth rate of nearly 8.4% between 2022 and 2030. In addition, Evolvere was recently named one of the highest growth prospects in the nutritional supplement industry by the Brand Research Committee of HealthXWire.

One of the company's most exciting offerings is its QUANTUMiND Premium Nootropic formulation, with 14 of the best nootropics working in synergy to reduce stress and enhance cognitive performance. This product is a certain winner with students, athletes, and professionals, delivering safe and effective improvements in mood and brain function. It is also being used by many as a safe and non-addicting alternative to Adderall for treatment of ADHD. The reviews are overwhelmingly positive. QUANTUMiND also offers a non-caffeinated formulation, as well as QUANTUMiND Gold, which includes the best nootropics to eliminate brain fog and deliver "tunnel vision" focus.

EVOLVERE is currently expanding its marketing efforts and distribution outlets in the USA. [ read complete release ]

