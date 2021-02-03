Evolving Beyond Animal Agriculture Rancher Advocacy Program Summit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: Saturday, February 6, 2021

TIME: 10 am Pacific, 12 pm Central, 1 pm Eastern

REGISTER TO ATTEND: https://rancheradvocacy.org/summit/

BROADCAST LIVE at

https://www.facebook.com/JaneVelezMitchell

https://www.facebook.com/rancheradvocacyprogram

FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/events/682496209103588/

The public is invited to take part in this crucial conversation. Register now!

On Saturday, February 6th, leaders in the plant-based movement will join with ranchers and farmers to answer one of the most important questions of our time.

WHAT CAN FARMERS DO, ON THEIR LAND, TO THRIVE WITHOUT USING ANIMALS?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought into sharp relief the growing problems with today's animal agriculture system: slaughterhouses becoming COVID-19 hotbeds, workers infected, the mass animal killing system backed up, farmers told to "depopulate" the animals they raised. Many have begun to seriously consider alternatives to animal agriculture.

STRATEGIZING ALTERNATIVES AND HOW TO TRANSITION TO THEM

To answer that question, Rowdy Girl Sanctuary in Texas is hosting this summit through its Rancher Advocacy Program in conjunction with the JaneUnChained News Network. It will feature leading names in the plant-based movement: Brett Christoffel of All Y'alls Foods, Geoff Whaling of the National Hemp Association, Lee Recht of Aleph Farms, a cell-based meat company, Claire Smith of Beyond Animal, John Lewis, the Badass Vegan, Geraldine Starke of Refarm'd, Laura Reese of Agriculture Fairness Alliance, Peter Albrecht of Villands Vånga Veganträdgård, a vegan farm, Rowdy Girl's Renee King-Sonnen, JaneUnChained.com journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell and the Wildes, a farming family transitioning to a non-animal model.

FROM CHALLENGES TO SOLUTIONS

There are many challenges: tradition, family, community pressures, onerous contracts with giant meat corporations, debt, and infrastructure.

Mushrooms, hemp, solar, bamboo, veganic dirt, micronutrients: these are some possible alternative products and income streams. The Summit will also tackle macro solutions to fund these transitions, like the formation of plant-based cooperatives and green bonds.

REGISTER FOR THIS LIVE AND INTERACTIVE EVENT

The Summit will be broadcast from the JaneUnchained News and Rancher Advocacy Program Facebook pages and shared across numerous platforms. The public and the news media can also attend via zoom, allowing them to ask questions of the speakers.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE ZOOM.

PLEASE REGISTER AT:

https://rancheradvocacy.org/summit/

SPONSORS

Lead sponsors include: Miyoko's Creamery, VegFund, Free from Harm, V-Dog, JaneUnChained News Network, Mercy for Animals, It's Jerky Y'All, A Well-Fed World, Aleph Farms, Shine and Soaps for a Cause.

Rowdy Girl Sanctuary is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Contact:

Renee King-Sonnen

EMAIL - [email protected]

PHONE - 979-314-9925

